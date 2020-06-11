Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Review: ‘Sometimes Always Never’ spotlights Bill Nighy, the subtle guy

Sam Riley and Bill Nighy in the movie 'Sometimes Always Never'
Sam Riley, left, and Bill Nighy in the movie “Sometimes Always Never.”
(Blue Fox Entertainment)
By Kevin CrustDeputy Film Editor 
June 11, 2020
3:12 PM
In “Sometimes Always Never,” a witty, idiosyncratic British film written by Frank Cottrell Boyce and directed by Carl Hunter, Bill Nighy plays Alan Mellor, a widowed tailor chasing the shadow of a son who stormed out of a family Scrabble game years earlier and was never heard from again. (Unless you already know, you’ll have to watch the film to make sense of the title. It’s a small thing but well worth it.)

Alan has a convivial manner with a passive-aggressive tendency to meddle that charms some people but irritates his other son, Peter (Sam Riley), who paints ice cream trucks and writes jingles for a living. We meet the men as they take a road trip to a seaside town for reasons not immediately made clear.

The trip nicely sets up the tension between father and son, the family’s fondness for wordplay and the film’s own cadences and quirks. Jenny Agutter and Tim McInnerney are intriguing as a couple with whom Alan engages in the lounge of a small hotel, to Peter’s great discomfort.

One night shortly after, Alan stops by the house Peter shares with his wife, Sue (Alice Lowe), and teenage son, Jack (Louis Healy), stays the night and essentially moves in, bunking down in Jack’s room. Awkward at first, the arrangement becomes quite pleasant for everyone but Peter, who is increasingly irked by his father’s behavior.

Boyce and Hunter ration out bits of information and character details throughout the film, carefully balancing comedy and drama with the underlying puzzle that propels the story, while also allowing for tiny surprises. There’s a terrific ensemble — including Ella-Grace Gregoire as a girl Jack has a crush on — but it’s Nighy who will have you enthralled. He delivers a subtle, nuanced performance that allows the actor to shine while in full support of his costars.

‘Sometimes Always Never’

Rated: PG-13, for thematic elements and some sexual references

Running time: 1 hour, 31 minutes

Playing: Available June 12 via Laemmle virtual cinema and July 10 on VOD


Kevin Crust

Now in his second tour with the Los Angeles Times, totaling more than 20 years, Kevin Crust is the deputy film editor. He previously served as a staff writer, senior researcher and copy editor. A lifelong Southern Californian and a graduate of Mount St. Mary’s, he spends way too much time analyzing baseball statistics. If he was a Major League closer, his entrance music would be “Earthbound” by Rodney Crowell.

