Movies
How color drove the visual style behind ‘Ford v Ferrari’
How color drove the visual style behind ‘Ford v Ferrari’
Production designer François Audouy recreated the twists and turns of famous tracks for a seamless blend of the practical and movie magic in ‘Ford v Ferrari’
Helena Bonham Carter distills the essence of Princess Margaret for ‘The Crown’
Helena Bonham Carter distills the essence of Princess Margaret for ‘The Crown’
Did Helena Bonham Carter really hear from Princess Margaret’s spirit before playing her? She’s not certain, but ‘The Crown’ actress is open to the possibility
‘Her Smell’!? Yeah, Elisabeth Moss was turned off by her film’s title at first too
‘Her Smell’!? Yeah, Elisabeth Moss was turned off by her film’s title at first too
Elisabeth Moss plays a punk rock singer spiraling out of control in ‘Her Smell.’ Think Courtney Love, Amy Winehouse and Kurt Cobain all rolled into one.
After misgivings, Diane Warren is thrilled to be ‘Standing’ with Chrissy Metz
After misgivings, Diane Warren is thrilled to be ‘Standing’ with Chrissy Metz
“This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz shows off her vocal chops on yet another Oscar-shortlisted song by Diane Warren, “I’m Standing with You.”
‘Atlantics’ director’s touch of the supernatural is just reality for many Senegalese
‘Atlantics’ director’s touch of the supernatural is just reality for many Senegalese
Director Mati Diop’s “Atlantics” pays tribute to the tens of thousands of Senegalese youths who drowned while trying to reach Europe.
Roundtable conversations
The naked truth from Hollywood’s top costume designers On Now
The naked truth from Hollywood’s top costume designers
1:06:32
Designer Ruth E. Carter’s dynamite ‘Dolemite’ designs On Now
Designer Ruth E. Carter's dynamite 'Dolemite' designs
2:37
‘The Irishman:’ Costumes for the ages On Now
‘The Irishman:’ Costumes for the ages
1:11
Julian Day’s out of sight ‘Rocketman’ designs On Now
Julian Day's out of sight 'Rocketman' designs
2:12
A nightmare in construction and tailoring, but it works On Now
A nightmare in construction and tailoring, but it works
1:06
Costumer Paul Tazwell moves from ‘Hamilton’ to ‘Harriet’ On Now
Costumer Paul Tazwell moves from ‘Hamilton’ to ‘Harriet’
2:16
Finding the contrasts of ‘Hollywood’ behind and in front of the camera On Now
Finding the contrasts of 'Hollywood' behind and in front of the camera
2:18
470522_en_roundtables_actors_JLC__0334.jpg On Now
Robert De Niro. Eddie Murphy. Antonio Banderas. Why wouldn’t you watch?
48:58
470522_en_roundtables_actors_JLC__9131.jpg On Now
Daniel Kaluuya has to 'right-size' his Oscar nod
1:13
470522_en_roundtables_actors_JLC__9178.jpg On Now
Robert De Niro knew 'The Irishman' would be special
1:51
