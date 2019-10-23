Advertisement
Production designer François Audouy recreated the twists and turns of famous tracks for a seamless blend of the practical and movie magic in ‘Ford v Ferrari’
Did Helena Bonham Carter really hear from Princess Margaret’s spirit before playing her? She’s not certain, but ‘The Crown’ actress is open to the possibility
Elisabeth Moss plays a punk rock singer spiraling out of control in ‘Her Smell.’ Think Courtney Love, Amy Winehouse and Kurt Cobain all rolled into one.
“This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz shows off her vocal chops on yet another Oscar-shortlisted song by Diane Warren, “I’m Standing with You.”
Director Mati Diop’s “Atlantics” pays tribute to the tens of thousands of Senegalese youths who drowned while trying to reach Europe.
The naked truth from Hollywood’s top costume designers
1:06:32
Designer Ruth E. Carter's dynamite 'Dolemite' designs
2:37
‘The Irishman:’ Costumes for the ages
1:11
Julian Day's out of sight 'Rocketman' designs
2:12
A nightmare in construction and tailoring, but it works
1:06
Costumer Paul Tazwell moves from ‘Hamilton’ to ‘Harriet’
2:16
Finding the contrasts of 'Hollywood' behind and in front of the camera
2:18
Robert De Niro. Eddie Murphy. Antonio Banderas. Why wouldn’t you watch?
48:58
Daniel Kaluuya has to 'right-size' his Oscar nod
1:13
Robert De Niro knew 'The Irishman' would be special
1:51
To win the Oscar for best picture, each leading contender will need to pick up a key nomination.
Rian Johnson, Taika Waititi, Edward Norton and other writer-directors (and sometimes actors) also take on a producer role to get their projects done right.
Sound designer Gene Park and his team of about 20 created a unique sonic universe for the genre film “Midsommar,” most of it from scratch.
In a desire to keep it real, filmmakers Benny Safdie and Ronnie Bronstein aim “to remove all direct signs of control and craft from the process” in editing “Uncut Gems.”
Marching orders for Martyn Zub and the rest of the ‘John Wick’ sound team? Make it bad, cool, angry, mean and loud. And also lots of fun.
The looks for ‘Little Women’ are period-accurate, but Jacqueline Durran lets the March girls break free from traditional Victorian stiffness
Six movies have a realistic shot at winning the best picture Oscar. Here’s how they could do it.
Gymnasts and their families trusted Olympics doctor Larry Nassar; a documentary shows how he earned a 175-year sentence.
Writer Mario Correa’s real-life story of corporate malfeasance is about a single hero, yes, but also about not waiting for heroes to fight systems of power
Actor-producer Mark Ruffalo was taken by real-life lawyer Rob Bilott’s willingness to sacrifice in order to fight a corporate giant poisoning people.
George MacKay immersed himself in the time of the Great War to prepare for “1917.” The production itself then immersed him in a new way of filmmaking.
Known primarily as an award-winning singer, Idina Menzel long wanted to show her range. She does as the fierce estranged wife in the tense ‘Uncut Gems’
Michael B. Jordan found himself in excruciating pain before beginning “Just Mercy.” Jamie Foxx thinks it was an act of God.
Ruth E. Carter (“Dolemite Is My Name”), Julian Day (“Rocketman”), Arianne Phillips (“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”), Sandy Powell (“The Irishman”), Paul Tazewell (“Harriet) and Jany Temime (“Judy”) discuss their work this year recreating great performances, the 1960s and the life of Harriet Tubman.
“The Lighthouse,” along with a few other films this season, uses older, dated screen formats to tell a range of visually inventive, globe-spanning tales.
Classic Hollywood: The 1984 film ‘Bless Their Little Hearts,’ about life in black L.A. in the 1980s is an under-appreciated masterpiece. Now the Billy Woodberry film is available on video.
Another edition of your regular field guide to the world of movies in Los Angeles and beyond.
Movie hub Fandango surveyed 2,000 millennials who say they’re most looking forward to ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ ‘Black Widow,’ ‘Eternals’ and ‘Mulan’ in 2020.
