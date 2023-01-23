Advertisement
How to watch Tuesday’s Oscar nominations announcement

A photo triptych of Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed.
(Gotham/GC Images; Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Ed Stockly
Riz Ahmed (“The Sound of Metal”) and Allison Williams (“M3GAN”) will host the 2023 Oscar nominations announcement, which will be broadcast live on ABC’s “Good Morning America” Tuesday at 5:30 a.m.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will stream the nomination announcements live on YouTube.

The announcements will also stream on:

The motion picture academy’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts will carry the announcements as well.

Prepare for Tuesday by reading awards columnist Glenn Whipp’s final predictions, and follow The Times for full coverage of the nominees, the biggest surprises and snubs and more.

The Oscars ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be broadcast at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 12, on ABC.

