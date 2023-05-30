Collage at South Coast Plaza welcomes four new dining concepts

Artisan cocktail bar Blossoms & Brass is now open at Collage Culinary Experience in South Coast Plaza.

Collage Culinary Experience has added four new concepts to the elevated dining collective at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa.

Blossoms & Brass, K Soul Food, PhoHolic and Cha Redefine join the existing collection of international cuisine located in the two-level Bloomingdale’s wing.

“We are thrilled to introduce Blossoms & Brass, Cha Redefine, K Soul Food and PhoHolic as the latest additions to our diverse culinary offerings at Collage,” Collage founder Morgan Zhang said in a statement.

Blossoms & Brass is now open on the upper level of Collage Culinary Experience at South Coast Plaza, behind Paradise Dynasty. (Courtesy of Collage Culinary Experience)

Tucked in an opulent corner on the upper level, behind Paradise Dynasty, Blossoms & Brass is an artisan cocktail bar that blends Italian heritage with Japanese elegance. The aesthetic comes from award-winning interior designer Kenneth Ussenko, who is responsible for other Orange County restaurant interiors like Rum Social in Laguna Beach.

The upscale bar features indoor and outdoor seating, crowned with mercury glass chandeliers and cherry blossoms. A menu of shareable starters from executive chef Juan Vera include a lobster roll with squid ink tempura and a saffron rice maki roll, filled with lobster, crab and avocado that are designed to pair with spirit-forward cocktails, like an oolong old-fashioned or a blossom martini made with Japanese gin.

Downstairs, PhoHolic, a concept founded by Gordon Pham that originated in Little Saigon in Westminster makes its Costa Mesa debut at Collage.

PhoHolic specializes in the classic Vietnamese noodle soup, pho, which it serves in large stainless-steel bowls with generous portions of steak, brisket or meatballs.

Seating is available at a traditional table or in an individual dining booth, modeled after a dining style popularized in the 1960s by Japanese ramen shops.

PhoHolic, a Vietnamese restaurant specializing in pho, is now open at Collage Culinary Experience at South Coast Plaza. (Courtesy of Collage Culinary Experience)

K Soul Food has enjoyed success at the Source in Buena Park, a popular destination for Korean culture. The concept brings its menu of seafood and classic Korean cuisine to Collage with options like live uni and fish roe bibimbap and Korean barbecue pork bulgogi.

The most recently opened concept is Cha Redefine, a traditional milk tea shop that offers unique tea flavors from Asia blended with fresh local ingredients.

The four concepts join fried chicken-and-waffle-sandwich concept Bruxie, Japanese-inspired mochi doughnut shop Mochinut, Paradise Dynasty, Le Shrimp Noodle Bar, Mah Jong’s by Chef Mike and Churriño Gourmet Desserts.

Cha Redefine, an Asian-influenced tea concept, is the latest vendor to open at Collage Culinary Experience at South Coast Plaza. (Courtesy of Collage Culinary Experience)

“As a destination for refined local and global cuisine, we are committed to providing our patrons with exceptional dining experiences that are both distinctive and unforgettable,” Zhang said.

