Din Tai Fung opens in Anaheim this summer

Din Tai Fung is known for xiao long bao or soup dumplings as well as other Taiwanese dishes. The restaurant will open at Downtown Disney this summer.

Today, Disneyland Resort announced timing for the highly anticipated opening of Din Tai Fung at the Downtown Disney District in Anaheim.

The Taiwanese brand known for xiao long bao, or soup dumplings, will open its Anaheim location this summer, joining several other new restaurant concepts set to open at the outdoor entertainment area this year.

“There’s so much to be excited for as we prepare to open our doors in Anaheim,” said Danielle Alcock, director of marketing and communications for Din Tai Fung USA.

Din Tai Fung opened its first U.S. location in 2000 in Arcadia and now has several locations in Southern California, including one at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa that continues to draw long lines.

The brand also boasts locations in Nevada, Oregon and Washington as well as international locations in Taiwan, China, Japan, Singapore and South Korea. Its Hong Kong location has the distinction of being a five-time awarded one Michelin Star restaurant.

“This location marks a milestone for our brand, as it will be the first standalone Din Tai Fung built from the ground up,” Alcock said of the new Anaheim branch. “We’re hard at work getting ready for the opening and we have a few surprises in store we can’t wait to share soon.”

Xiao long bao at Chinese restaurant Din Tai Fung are broth-filled dumplings steamed in bamboo baskets. (Courtesy of Din Tai Fung)

Anticipated to open sometime between June and September 2024, the location next door to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will serve its signature soup dumplings along with other popular family-style dishes like shrimp and Kurobuta pork pot stickers, braised beef noodle soup and shrimp fried noodles.

Disneyland Resort also announced three new concepts from Mexico’s first Michelin-starred chef, Carlos Gaytán, will open at the Downtown Disney District this May.

Paseo will be a full-service dining room and bar where guest can look forward to dishes like lamb barbacoa, while Céntrico will be a courtyard bar and restaurant offering tequila-based cocktails and Mexican cuisine. At Tiendita, guests will find a self-ordering kiosk with a menu of street-food staples like esquites and fish tacos.

Din Tai Fung and Paseo are just two of the new dining concepts coming to Downtown Disney in the near future. Additionally, Disneyland Resort’s announcement hinted at plans for the recently shuttered Tortilla Jo’s. A steakhouse restaurant and an adjacent barbecue eatery are in the works for the former Mexican restaurant that closed its doors on March 31, after 20 years of operation at the Downtown Disney District.