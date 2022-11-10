‘We can’t wait’: Serenity Walk at fairgrounds to soon soothe vets’ souls

Good morning. It’s Friday, Nov. 11. I’m Carol Cormaci, bringing you today’s TimesOC newsletter with the latest roundup of news and events.

Several area tributes planned to honor those who have served in the nation’s armed forces are being held today in observance of Veterans Day. There’s also a special event that will be held tomorrow, Saturday, at the Heroes Hall Museum at the O.C. fairgrounds that’s worth a trip there.

The Heroes Hall event, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will include a performance by the All-American Boys Choir and a viewing of the museum’s current exhibit, “Armed Only with a Camera: World War II Photography of Stanley Troutman.”

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley is scheduled to be on hand to honor recipients of her Veteran of the Year Award.

One of the most poignant of many moments during Saturday’s affair may well be the groundbreaking for the new Serenity Walk planned for the grounds. The soon-to-be-built path through a leafy garden setting is intended, as its name suggests, to provide a place of comfort and healing for veterans who carry with them traumatic memories.

My colleague Sara Cardine spoke to one such vet, Nick Berardino, president of the Heroes Hall Foundation, who will participate in Saturday’s event. He’s been a driving force behind the effort to install the $500,000 Serenity Walk.

Berardino, who served as a machine gunner for the Marine Corps in Vietnam in 1967 and 1968, said with more veterans dying every day, including by suicide, time is of the essence to create calming and supportive places for those who need them.

“About 2.7 million served in Vietnam, and now there’s only 600,000 of us left,” Berardino said Tuesday. “We can’t wait. That’s why I’ve pushed so hard.”

The partnership between the county Board of Supervisors and the Heroes Hall Foundation allows for the construction of 11 pillars with nine additional monument plaques that pay tribute to Orange County veterans

who’ve been recognized for special acts of service.

Berardino said he hopes the new area will be a comfort to those who still vividly recall their fallen brothers and sisters and the many perils they faced together.

“People who are suffering from memories that are horrifying and seared into their brains are seeking peace, and we need to provide opportunities for that,” he said. “This is an opportunity for that.”

To learn more about the Heroes Hall Veterans Day event read Cardine’s full story here.

A driver who allegedly stole several vehicles and led authorities on a chase through L.A. and Orange counties was arrested after he crashed at a gas station in Hacienda Heights. (KTLA)

— Johnny Anchondo, 32, of Moreno Valley was arrested and charged with violating his parole after he allegedly committed traffic violations in Fullerton, then, beginning at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, led police on a high-speed chase through L.A. and Orange counties that “quickly escalated into multiple stolen vehicles, erratically ramming into police cars and gunfire at a gas station in Hacienda Heights,” reports the L.A. Times. In a sidebar story, Times writers Summer Lin and Gregory Yee provide the full anatomy of the incident.

— A woman gave birth to a baby girl on the 5 Freeway in Anaheim while her husband drove her to the hospital Wednesday night. Jeffrey Kiyomura said it was around 9 p.m. when he and his wife, Ally, left their home in Gardena to drive to UCI Medical Center because her contractions were about four minutes apart. “She figured the baby was going to come early,” Kiyomura, 33, said in an interview with OnScene.TV while standing on the side of the freeway after his wife had given birth. The newborn and her mother are reportedly doing well.

— Some performers at the Medieval Times dinner theater castle in Buena Park say they endure long hours and sometimes dangerous duties for low wages, with minimal say over their working conditions. Yesterday afternoon they cast ballots in the castle’s dungeon to determine whether or not they join the American Guild of Variety Artists; results on the union vote were not available as of this newsletter’s deadline.

— Renting an apartment in Orange County will be getting more expensive, with a USC Casden Economics Forecast released Thursday predicting continuing rent increases over the next two years, according to a news item posted by City News Service. Apartment rents are projected to increase an average of $184 in Orange County, according to the forecast.

— While the final outcome of the Laguna Beach City Council election has not been announced, Alex Rounaghi, current Mayor Sue Kempf and Mark Orgill appear to be poised to claim the three open seats on the five-person panel. It was clear from early returns that incumbent Peter Blake, a polarizing member of the council who came under attack for his lack of civility when addressing members of the public during his first term, will not be returned to the dais.

— Orange County’s children’s hospital remains full with influenza and RSV patients, with some older kids being sent to other area hospitals for care, but the county’s COVID-19 metrics remained about the same as last week, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency and reported on by City News Service.

Hat Yai-style fried chicken at Hanuman Thai Eatery in Costa Mesa. (Edwin Goei)

— Food writer Edwin Goei, who calls fried chicken a gateway dish to explore a cuisine because it is generally served with a variety of sides, offers up his latest dining recommendations in “Chopstick-lickin’ good: Where to find Asian takes on fried chicken in Orange County.”

— CureDuchenne and Vintner Chair Dana Estates hosted the eighth annual Napa in Newport late last month at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point. Organizers announced this week the event raised more than $1.5 million to find and fund a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

— In another charitable endeavor, Beyond Blindness recently partnered with 19th Hole Golf Productions to net $91,570 at its annual Dr. Frank Villalobos Fall Golf Classic, held at the Aliso Viejo Country Club. The funds raised will support programming and therapies provided by Beyond Blindness, the O.C.-based nonprofit whose mission is to empower children with visual impairments and other disabilities.

UCLA goalkeeper Lauren Brzykcy, a Capistrano Unified School District alum, has played an important role in the Bruins’ success during the 2022 season. (Elijah Carr / UCLA Athletics)

— San Clemente High School alum and UCLA women’s soccer goalie Lauren Brzykcy has played a big role in the Bruins’ success this year. Her team, ranked first in the country for nine weeks, earned a No. 1 seed despite its regular-season finale 3-2 loss to USC. The Bruins open the NCAA tournament against Northern Arizona at 6 p.m. PST on Friday at Wallis Annenberg Stadium.

— Newport Harbor High School water polo junior center Peter Castillo scored five goals as the Sailors beat Studio City Harvard-Westlake 11-8 in the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Open Division playoffs at Woollett Aquatics Center. Newport Harbor has advanced to the finals in the top division for the fourth straight time. “We have what it takes, and we’ve worked our [behinds] off for it,” Castillo said. “We’ll see what happens in the game … we’ll be ready.”

— Angels outfielder Mike Trout added some hardware to his personal collection of accolades Thursday, winning his ninth Silver Slugger Award, reports Times sportswriter Sarah Valenzuela. The three-time American League most valuable player is the first player to win the award nine times by his age-30 season.

Balboa Beerfest 2022 takes place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. (monticellllo / stock.adobe.com)

— Balboa Beerfest 2022, an afternoon for those 21 years and older (no children or pets allowed), takes place from noon to 4 p.m. tomorrow at the Balboa Boulevard/Palms parking lot at 600 E. Balboa Blvd., Newport Beach, with unlimited beer tastings, food and more. Tickets range from $65 to $95 and can be purchased here.

— Old World Village, 7561 Center Ave., Huntington Beach will be the venue for the German School’s annual Saint Martin Lantern Parade and Fest 2022 on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. Admission tickets are free but limited. You can sign up for one here.

