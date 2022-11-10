Advertisement
Share
California

Anatomy of one of the wildest police pursuits Southern California has seen in recent years

A truck and several patrol cars at a gas station
A high-speed chase that led authorities through Los Angeles and Orange counties ends after the driver of the stolen truck is rammed by a patrol car at a gas station in Hacienda Heights on Wednesday night.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Summer Lin
Gregory Yee
Share

Police pursuits are nothing new for Southern California.

But the chase that occurred Wednesday evening across Los Angeles and Orange counties was one for the ages. For more than an hour, a suspect led police on a dangerous pursuit, twice stealing vehicles, hitting multiple cars and ramming into at least two police cruisers.

And it was all broadcast live on local TV.

“This was obviously an incredibly dangerous pursuit involving a suspect who had zero regard for public safety, for the motorists on the street and the police officers involved,” said Jon Radus, a Fullerton Police Department spokesperson.

LA 90: Are Los Angeles police chases worth the risk to bystanders? Last year saw record injuries

California

Are Los Angeles police chases worth the risk to bystanders? Last year saw record injuries

UPDATE: A grand jury cited the below analysis by the L.A.

Advertisement

Johnny Anchondo, 32, of Moreno Valley was arrested Wednesday.

Here is a full video of the incident from KABC-TV Channel 7.

Here is a timeline of what happened:

Suspect is taken away in an ambulance
The suspect is taken away in an ambulance in Hacienda Heights.
(KTLA)

Fullerton: Chase begins

Officers saw the driver of a black Honda Civic commit traffic violations near Auto Center Drive and the 5 Freeway in Fullerton, according to Radus.

The man sped off and police followed him into Anaheim, where he got on and off the 91 Freeway at least once, Radus said.

A stolen truck speeding on the freeway during a police chase
A stolen truck speeds on the Pomona 60 Freeway eastbound during a police chase.
(KTLA)

Anaheim: Ramming into police SUV

The suspect then entered an apartment complex, under chase from police, authorities said. He parked the Civic and saw a white Chevrolet van parked nearby and jumped into it, according to video footage. A police vehicle blocked the truck from behind. But the suspect managed to get the engine going and backed into the police SUV.

Caption:_ME.CHASE.8.0617.AS––BUENA PARK––California Highway _Patrol chase Al Cowlings, driving, and O.J. Simpson, hiding in _rear of white Bronco Friday on the 91 Freeway, just West of the I–_5 freeway. The chase ended in Simpson's arrest at his Brentwood _home. Mandatory Credit: AL SCHABEN/THE LOS ANGELES TIME

California

L.A. has been enthralled by car chases for about as long as we’ve had cars on roads

For about as long as L.A. has had roads, we’ve had cops chasing speeding cars. Now they are live TV spectacles, sometimes ending in broadcast tragedy.

He continued to ram the SUV repeatedly before he could get out, video shows. The van then moved out of the complex, passing more police cars that were entering the apartment complex.

The owner of the van, Anaheim resident John Reynolds, told KTLA-TV Channel 5 he did not know that his van had been stolen until he got a call from the homeowner association manager at his housing complex. He then watched the chase unfold on television.

“What am I going to do about work tomorrow?” Reynolds thought about the van. “I need that for work. I’m hoping it’s still usable.”

A man is running
The suspect runs away and into a home in Whittier.
(KTLA)

Whittier: Breaking into house, stealing truck, confronting residents

The chase moved into Los Angeles County, with the suspect driving without a left rear wheel on the van and ramming into multiple vehicles, according to video footage. A police cruiser approached the van from behind and the suspect tried to drive forward, but the van became disabled, causing sparks to fly from the van’s back wheels and smoke to come out from the engine.

A dangerous pursuit of a driver who stole several vehicles and led authorities on a chase through L.A. and Orange counties ended with a crash at a gas station in Hacienda Heights, and shots fired by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

California

Man identified in wild chase that left trail of destruction in SoCal. Here’s how it unfolded

Johnny Anchondo was charged with violating his parole after allegedly leading authorities on a high-speed car chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The man, clad in all black, eventually jumped out of the van and ran into a residence through the home’s back door, according to the video. He emerged in the driveway, followed by several residents, including one wielding a knife, and several dogs. He jumped into a white Chevrolet pickup truck and smashed into a gate to escape, narrowly missing a small dog running under the vehicle.

Andres Benitez of Whittier told KNBC-TV Channel 4 that he had just returned from work when the man entered his kitchen.

“I was just talking to my mom and we were having a normal conversation when I saw the back door open” and the suspect burst in, he said.

When Benitez grabbed a kitchen knife to protect his mother, the man snatched the keys to his work truck from the kitchen table and ran back outside.

“When I saw him start up the truck my heart just broke,” Benitez said.

Benitez, a landscaper, has started a GoFundMe page to help raise money to replace the tools that were in the stolen truck.

A truck crashes into another vehicle as two patrol cars pursue from behind
The suspect crashes into another vehicle as patrol cars pursue.
(KTLA)

Hacienda Heights: A dramatic end

The chase ended in the 1000 block of Hacienda Boulevard, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The suspect hit another car and was rammed by a police vehicle before driving into a gas station, where he hit a pump and tried to back up.

Video footage showed a cloud of smoke and flames appearing to come out of the back of the truck.

Deputies opened fire on the suspect, but it was unclear whether he was struck. A brief standoff ensued until deputies approached the suspect with ballistic shields, broke the driver’s side window and detained him while he had his hands up.

Anchondo was arrested at about 6 p.m., according to police. He is currently being held at the Norwalk sheriff’s station without bail and on a parole hold.

A screenshot from KTLA Sky 5 live video shows a stolen utility truck

California

Wild high-speed chase from Fullerton to L.A. County ends as deputies open fire

After an attempted traffic stop in Fullerton, the driver led law enforcement on a pursuit into L.A. County involving three different vehicles, authorities said.

Three people had been hospitalized with crash-related injuries but no one was there because of a gunshot wound, KCBS-TV Channel 2 reported. Anchondo also had a slight injury to his wrist and was taken to a hospital but is now in custody.

Adrian Cruz, a bystander, told KCAL-TV Channel 9 that he was injured and detained by deputies during the incident.

Cruz said he was stopped at a traffic signal in Hacienda Heights when the pursuit suspect bumped into his sedan. A law enforcement vehicle then pushed the pickup truck farther into his car, according to the news station.

Cruz told the news station that he was trying to get his family out of the car. He said the encounter was violent and that the deputies “attacked” him in front of his family and handcuffed him.

A Sheriff’s Department spokesperson told KCAL that deputies detained Cruz because he refused to get out of the line of fire.

CaliforniaOrange CountyTransportation
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement