USC upsets top-ranked UCLA, blocking Bruins’ path to Pac-12 women’s soccer title

First-half goals from Kaylin Martin and Zoe Burns lifted USC women’s soccer team to a 2-0 upset of top-ranked UCLA on Friday at McAlister Field, costing the Bruins a chance at a third straight Pac-12 title.

Martin’s goal, her first of the season, came on a header in the 15th minute and Burns’ score, her second of the year, came on a penalty kick in the 29th minute after UCLA was called for a hand ball in the box.

UCLA (17-2-0, 9-2-0 in the Pac-12) needed a win or draw at USC, depending on the Stanford result, to win the conference title. It got neither so when the seventh-ranked Cardinal played Cal to a 1-1 draw, it gave Stanford the championship by a point.

USC outshot UCLA 13-10, putting 10 of those shots on goal. Anna Smith made five saves for the 14th-ranked Trojans, (12-2-3, 8-1-2), who are 4-0 this season against ranked opponents. Lauren Brzykcy made eight saves, five in the first half, for the Bruins.

USC and UCLA will learn their NCAA tournament fate Monday when the 64-team bracket is released.