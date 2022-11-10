Angels’ Mike Trout wins ninth Silver Slugger Award

Angels outfielder Mike Trout added some hardware to his personal collection of accolades Thursday, winning his ninth Silver Slugger Award.

The three-time American League most valuable player is the first player to win the award nine times by his age-30 season.

Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (his first) and right fielder Mookie Betts (his fifth) also earned the honor.

Managers and coaches in their respective leagues vote on the award, given to the top offensive player at each position.

Trout made sure to leave no stone unturned when he returned from a back injury that sidelined him for more than a month this season.

Trout — whose 2021 season was cut short because of a calf injury — first went down with back spasms on July 12. He was batting .270 with a .967 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, 24 home runs, 51 RBIs, 76 hits and 55 runs scored at the time.

He returned more than five weeks later, then finished the season batting .283 with a .999 OPS (giving him a career 1.002 OPS). He also had 85 runs and 80 RBIs.

Along the way, he added a seven-game home run streak, finishing with 40.

He hit the second-most home runs in the AL, behind the 62 from New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, and tied with the New York Mets’ Pete Alonso for third-most in the majors. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber hit 46.

“It was one of my goals when I came back, I told the guys 40 would be a good number, a cool number to get to,” Trout said after hitting that last home run.

Trout hit No. 39 during the final home game of the season, after which manager Phil Nevin said, “I mean, he’s one away from 40 and missed a big chunk of the season. He looks good.”

After Trout hit No. 40, Nevin said, “I think if Mike plays a full season this year, the [MVP] conversation’s a lot different.”

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani did not win a Silver Slugger Award, though was a finalist in two categories: The Houston Astros’ Yordan Alvarez collected the award as AL designated hitter and the Minnesota Twins’ Luis Arraez won in the utility category.

