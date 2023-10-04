Orange County goes after SCE, T-Mobile in lawsuits over Silverado, Coastal fires

A view of homes still smoldering from the Coastal fire as seen from Talavera Drive on May 12, 2022 in Laguna Niguel. Orange County is suing Southern California Edison and T-Mobile over the Coastal and Silverado Canyon fires.

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, Oct.4. I’m Carol Cormaci, bringing you this week’s TimesOC newsletter with a look at the latest local news and events.

On an early October morning in 2020 a wildfire dubbed the Silverado fire erupted near Santiago Canyon and Silverado Canyon roads, one of two big blazes O.C. firefighters, with assists from other agencies, were tackling. (The second fire they were battling, locals may recall, was the Blue Ridge fire north of Yorba Linda, which the Voice of OC reported had its origins in a house fire.)

Tens of thousands of people had to be evacuated and two firefighters were critically injured as the Silverado fire consumed more than 12,000 acres over 12 days. In a brief report to the state Public Utilities Commission early in the investigation, Southern California Edison said it was looking into whether its electrical equipment caused the blaze and that it appeared a “lashing wire” may have struck a primary conductor.

In May 2022, the Coastal fire left in ruins much of a canyon neighborhood of Laguna Niguel, taking out homes on Coronado Pointe. The blaze had started out small, just 50 feet by 50 feet, according to a man at the South Orange County Wastewater Authority’s Coastal Treatment Plant who called to report it was burning in Aliso Woods Canyon. According to the L.A. Times, which reviewed a redacted recording of his 911 call, the man told the fire dispatcher that a “power pole started the canyon on fire.”

This week Orange County has filed two lawsuits related to the Silverado and Coastal fires, reports our L.A. Times colleague Hannah Fry.

“One suit, which names Edison and T-Mobile, alleges the Silverado fire ignited in October 2020 after one of T-Mobile’s lashing wires fell onto one of Edison’s overhead primary conductors,” Fry writes. “The second suit, filed solely against Edison, alleges the Coastal fire — which destroyed more than 20 homes in Laguna Niguel in May 2022 — was sparked by an electrical failure on one of the utility’s poles that supported a 12,000-volt distribution line. The failure caused ‘an arc that ignited susceptible ground vegetation,’ according to the lawsuit.”

In her search of court records, Fry didn’t learn specifically how much money the county is seeking, “but it is asking for damages that include the reimbursement of staff labor and wages and money for damage to public infrastructure and restoration of land, along with costs for law enforcement, fire suppression efforts and money spent to run emergency operations centers.”

Fry notes that the two suits filed by the county this week are not the only ones Edison is facing following the same devastating wildfires.

“Last May, a group of homeowners whose properties were destroyed in the Coastal fire filed a lawsuit claiming the utility’s equipment was to blame for the blaze. That lawsuit is ongoing, according to court records.

“Last October, the state forestry department sued Edison and T-Mobile, also alleging equipment failures caused the Silverado fire. That suit accused Edison and T-Mobile of failing to properly design, install and maintain equipment, alleging the issues caused arcing amid strong Santa Ana winds and sent sparks into the dry brush. That lawsuit is also ongoing, court records show.”

MORE NEWS

Donald Trump flies over the Pacific Airshow Friday morning on his way to the California Republican Convention in Anaheim. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

• The California Republican Convention drew politicos to O.C. over the weekend, including former President Donald Trump, who made an appearance in his jet over the Pacific Airshow on his way to a luncheon event at the Anaheim Marriott. The L.A. Times was there to document the event, from Trump’s “rambling speech” at the Anaheim Marriott Friday “that drifted from mandated vaccines for schoolchildren to the quality of his Palos Verdes golf course,” to platform discussions and reactions from participants. “Polls show Trump so far ahead, he could, because of a recent rules change, end up winning all of the state’s delegates and clinch the nomination in California’s March presidential primary,” The Times reported. He enjoys about 55% support of likely Republican voters in the state, according to a recent UC Berkeley/L.A. Times poll. A photo gallery of the conclave can be found here.

PUBLIC SAFETY & COURTS

James Patton and Samantha Berrios were U.S. Marines killed in an crash in Orange County last year. (Families of Samantha Berrios and James Patton)

• California Highway Patrol investigators have asked that prosecutors consider criminal charges against a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy, Michael Miscione, who was behind the wheel of a car that crashed into a disabled vehicle on an Orange County freeway, killing two U.S. Marines, James Patton and Samantha Berrios, who were stranded. The collision happened on Nov. 5, 2022, after Miscione dozed off while behind the wheel on the 5 Freeway just south of Crown Valley Parkway in Mission Viejo. The 26-year-old deputy had just gotten off work at 3 a.m. and, according to a CHP report, was driving about 90 mph — more than 30 mph over the limit — in a construction zone when he struck the disabled pickup.

• Efforts have been renewed to identify the body of a John Doe found in the unincorporated area of Trabuco Canyon on Dec. 13, 1996, City News Service reported Tuesday. At the time, it was estimated the remains had been there up to two years. Based on initial anthropological estimates, it was believed the remains were those of a 15- to 19-year-old male, approximately 5 feet 2 to 5 feet 8, with a medium build. Recent genetic testing has led investigators to believe the John Doe was likely from a rural area in Latin America. Anyone with information regarding Doe’s identity was urged to call the Orange County Coroner Division at (714) 647-7400 or email coroner@OCSheriff.gov with reference number 96-07901-MU.

• A 34-year-old childcare service provider from Costa Mesa was convicted Tuesday of molesting 16 boys, aged 2 to 14. Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski was convicted by the Orange County Superior Court jury of 34 felony sex charges related to victims in crimes that prosecutors said took place from 2014 through 2019.

• An O.C. woman was arrested last Wednesday on suspicion of stealing more than $200,000 from people through a rental scam. Irvine resident Surong Li, 29, was arrested on charges of grand theft, possession of a fake identification and theft by false pretense, according to an Irvine Police Department news release. In its reporting on the arrest, the L.A. Times offered tips to avoid falling victim to such a scam.

• A federal grand jury has charged a doctor from Newport Coast who operated clinics in Westminster and Garden Grove with defrauding a COVID-19 program for uninsured patients by submitting more than a quarter billion dollars in claims — ultimately receiving about $150 million in payments — for services not covered under the program or simply not provided, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Anthony Hao Dinh, 64, was charged Wednesday in an 18-count indictment.

• The same judge who earlier gutted a sexual assault case against a Newport Beach surgeon and his girlfriend ruled Thursday the case should go to trial on seven remaining counts, including a charge that the surgeon, Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley slipped drugs into a woman’s drink. The latest update on this saga by L.A. Times reporter Christopher Goffard can be found here.

• About 200 pounds of marijuana and an undisclosed sum of cash were confiscated by Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies early Tuesday during a traffic stop near Orange-Olive and Santa Ana Canyon roads in Orange, Sgt. Mike Woodroof told City News Service. The driver and the Chevy’s occupants were not detained, Woodroof said, and the investigation is ongoing.

LIFE & LEISURE

Mr. Monopoly and Huntington Beach Mayor Tony Strickland share a moment during the unveiling of the Huntington Beach edition of “Monopoly” at Pacific City in Huntington Beach on Sept. 27. (James Carbone)

• A shopping mall was the venue last Wednesday when “Monopoly: Huntington Beach Edition” was unveiled in a special ceremony attended by civic leaders. Huntington Beach Pier and Pacific Coast Highway represent the tony Boardwalk and Park Place in the original version of the game. The Bolsa Chica Wetlands, a lifeguard tower and Golden West College represent the more expensive green properties, according to this coverage of the unveiling ceremony by my colleague Matt Szabo. Other well-known locales on the board include Pacific City, Main Street, Jack’s Surfboards, the skate park, the Surfing Walk of Fame and the International Surfing Museum. The least expensive purple properties, Mediterranean and Baltic avenues, are represented by two Huntington Beach favorites — bonfires and the dog beach.

• Art advisor Lorraine Han recently opened the doors to Unveil Gallery with her friend Dan Yang in Irvine. The inaugural exhibition is titled “Displacement and Belonging” and features the work of four female artists. My colleague Sarah Mosqueda interviewed Han, who told her she and Yang hope to continue to champion contemporary art in O.C.

• An estimated 5,000 to 7,000 people turned out Sunday for the Orange County Children’s Book Festival, which was held on the campus of Orange Coast College. There they enjoyed storytelling stage presentations, book selections, music performances, face painting and train rides, according to this Daily Pilot report.

SPORTS

The Angels announced Monday they will not renew manager Phil Nevin’s contract for next year, following a 73-89 season. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

• The Angels have declined the option on Phil Nevin’s contract for next year, the team announced Monday, marking the end of his managerial tenure in Anaheim. The Angels finished 73-89 and fourth in the AL West. Nevin’s first managerial position concluded with a 119-149 career record, according to the L.A. Times report on the team’s announcement.

• Cole Leinert, a sophomore quarterback and the son of Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart, transferred last week from Mater Dei to Newport Harbor, according to this item in the L.A. Times. “There’s speculation that Mater Dei might be getting a top transfer student next season in quarterback Julian Lewis, a sophomore from Georgia who’s committed to USC,” writes prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer.

• In girls’ flag football, the Newport Harbor squad is among the top teams in the Southland, halfway through the season. “It’s a combination of good athletes and the players taking instruction really well,” coach Jason Guyser told the L.A. Times for this report on the sport’s first CIF-sanctioned season.

CALENDAR THIS

Breweries like Bottle Logic and Firestone Walker pour craft brews at 2018’s Firkfest. This year, the beer festival returns for Halloween as Firkenstein Craft Beer Festival. (Geoff Kagy)

• The Firkenstein Craft Beer Festival is set for this Saturday, Oct. 7, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Anaheim’s Center Street Promenade. Only for guests 21 and older (Halloween costumes are encouraged) this event features more than 30 participating breweries including G﻿reen Cheek, B﻿ottle Logic Brewing and R﻿iip Beer Co. Food options will be provided by Tacos El Gringo, Windsor Brown and a chili pop-up called Chili Doug. Organizers promise smoked bratwurst, too. Tickets can be purchased here.

• The OC Auto Show and SoCal Electrified Ride Experience will be featured at the Anaheim Convention Center this Thursday through Sunday. Hours are from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. For ticketing and other information, go here.

• This weekend the 67th annual Tiller Days will take place in Tustin. The event, staged since 1957, celebrates Orange County’s agricultural heritage and takes place at Columbus Tustin Park, 17952 Beneta Way, Tustin. Hours are from 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Activities will include a parade (on Saturday at 10 a.m.), carnival, rides, food and entertainment. Admission is free. For more information call (714) 573-3326.

