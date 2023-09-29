Advertisement
California

Photos: Trump, supporters descend on Anaheim for GOP convention

A confrontation outside the California Republican Party Convention at the Anaheim Marriott Hotel
Ada Briceno, chair of the Democratic Party of Orange County, center, tries to keep their group from engaging with Trump supporters, right, during the California Republican Party Convention at the Anaheim Marriott Hotel.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
By Christina House
Myung J. ChunWally Skalij
Former President Trump is set to speak at the California Republican Party Fall Convention in Anaheim. The former president is among four presidential candidates appearing at the convention, which runs through Sunday.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy all have speaking engagements at the event.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage during the California Republican Convention in Anaheim.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage to deliver an address during the California Republican Convention in Anaheim.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Trump supporters gather at the entrance to the California Republican Party Convention at the Anaheim Marriott Hotel.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Kimberly Nguyen of North Pasadena wears a Vietnamese traditional hat she custom made
Kimberly Nguyen of North Pasadena wears a Vietnamese traditional hat she custom made for the California Republican Party Convention at the Anaheim Marriott Hotel.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Supporters of former President Trump gathered outside the site for the California Republican Convention in Anaheim.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Trump supporters and members of the Democratic Party of Orange County during the California Republican Party Convention
Trump supporters collide with members of the Democratic Party of Orange County during the California Republican Party Convention 2023 at the Anaheim Marriott Hotel.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Becca Esler of Eastvale brushes the hair on her Trump socks outside of the California Republican Party Convention.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Victoria Cooper of Westminster shows her support of former president Donald Trump at the Anaheim Marriott Hotel.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

California
Christina House

Christina House is a staff photojournalist with the Los Angeles Times. She officially joined the visual journalism team in 2017 after 10 years as a freelance photographer. House grew up in Long Beach and is a graduate of Cal State Fullerton. Her love for photography started when she visited the Philippines, her mother’s native country, at age 7. That unforgettable experience inspired her to pick up a camera. House won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography and the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award for Domestic Photography for “Hollywood’s Finest,” an intimate look into the life of a pregnant 22-year-old woman living on the street. She received the 2021 Cliff Edom New America Award and was honored in the portrait series category for her work on “Game Changers: A Celebration of Women in Sports” from the 2021 National Press Photographers Assn.’s Best of Photojournalism awards.

Myung J. Chun

Myung J. Chun has been a photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1999. He started as a still photographer and then moved to videography from 2007 to 2018. Chun won an Emmy in 2011 for his work on a multimedia project about innocent victims of gang violence. He previously worked for the Los Angeles Daily News, a position he started in 1988 while attending Cal State Northridge.

Wally Skalij

Wally Skalij joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in 1997.

