Photos: Trump, supporters descend on Anaheim for GOP convention

(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Share
Former President Trump is set to speak at the California Republican Party Fall Convention in Anaheim. The former president is among four presidential candidates appearing at the convention, which runs through Sunday.
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy all have speaking engagements at the event.
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.