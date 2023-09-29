Photos: Trump, supporters descend on Anaheim for GOP convention

Former President Trump is set to speak at the California Republican Party Fall Convention in Anaheim. The former president is among four presidential candidates appearing at the convention, which runs through Sunday.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy all have speaking engagements at the event.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage to deliver an address during the California Republican Convention in Anaheim. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Trump supporters gather at the entrance to the California Republican Party Convention at the Anaheim Marriott Hotel. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Kimberly Nguyen of North Pasadena wears a Vietnamese traditional hat she custom made for the California Republican Party Convention at the Anaheim Marriott Hotel. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Supporters of former President Trump gathered outside the site for the California Republican Convention in Anaheim. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Trump supporters collide with members of the Democratic Party of Orange County during the California Republican Party Convention 2023 at the Anaheim Marriott Hotel. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Becca Esler of Eastvale brushes the hair on her Trump socks outside of the California Republican Party Convention. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)