Phil Nevin will not return as Angels manager in 2024

The Angels have declined the option on Phil Nevin’s contract for next year, the team announced Monday, marking the end of his managerial tenure in Anaheim.

The Angels finished 73-89 and fourth in the AL West. Nevin’s first managerial position concluded with a 119-149 career record.

The team will begin its search for a new manager for 2024 — its fifth different manager in seven seasons.

Nevin initially joined the Angels coaching staff for the 2022 season as the third base coach. He was promoted to manager on an interim basis, his first at the major-league level, following Joe Maddon’s firing amid a 14-game losing streak during late May and early June 2022.

By August 2022, team owner Arte Moreno began exploring the sale of the team, which would finish 73-89 (46-60 under Nevin) and third in the American League West, its best finish in the division since 2017.

Before the final game of the 2022 season, Nevin was offered a one-year contract to return as the Angels manager, an opportunity he had been chasing for quite some time.

“It certainly means a lot,” Nevin said at the time. “It wasn’t exactly how I envisioned these things happening, but I know I’ve been given a heck of an opportunity.”

His went into the offseason with visions of hope and a plan for success for the 2023 season. It began with adding familiar faces to improve the Angels’ offense, an area of great struggle for them in 2022. Marcus Thames and Phil Plantier were brought in as the new hitting coach and assistant hitting coach, respectively, both former colleagues of Nevin’s when all were with the New York Yankees.