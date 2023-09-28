Advertisement
High School Sports

Cole Leinart leaves Mater Dei for Newport Harbor

Two football players walk on the field at Mater Dei.
Sophomore Cole Leinart, left, was the backup quarterback at Mater Dei the last two seasons to Elijah Brown.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

Cole Leinart, a sophomore quarterback at Mater Dei and the son of Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart, has transferred to Newport Harbor.

He was the backup quarterback the last two seasons to Elijah Brown. His father enrolled him at Mater Dei to be with the coach who coached him, Bruce Rollinson. Rollinson retired as coach after last season.

Leinart traveled with Mater Dei last week to Maryland for the team’s game against St. Frances but enrolled at Newport Harbor on Wednesday.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement