Night of psychological terror beckons ticket holders to an O.C. basement mall

It's Wednesday, Oct. 2.

One of the stories that came to my desk for editing last week genuinely spooked me a bit, as may have been the intent of its writer, Gabriel San Román and the subject he was writing about: an extreme haunt experience he’d come across in a basement area of the Buena Park Mall.

The piece was a feature on the seasonal 17th Door, a nightmarish Halloween season attraction started in 2015 by Robbie and Heather Luther. Its 2024 edition opened last Friday night, and the reporter visited ahead of time to get a look inside.

The couple clearly enjoy instilling fear in anyone who takes them up on their offer to provide a night of psychological terror. The location itself, a darkened basement, seems creepy enough to begin with. And then there’s the waiver ticket-holders must sign, the details of which are spelled out on the attraction’s website:

“You may be exposed to or you may come in contact with: electrical shock, insects, water, water inhalation, claustrophobia, touching from our staff, strobe lighting, fog, dizziness, moving floors, suffocation, physical restraints, moving vehicles, projectiles, loud noises, trigger warning for themes: rape, abuse, PTSD.”

Heather Luther told the reporter, “Some experiences are a bit challenging, extreme and intense overall but designed to be fun as well.

“You’re going through all these crazy and intense things, but it’s all designed in a safe way where you can overcome your fears,” she continued. “A lot of guests get that sense of accomplishment. They’re telling the world they’re stronger now.”

OK, then. A more complete description of the horrors that await a 17th Door guest can be found in San Román’s story here.

NEWS

An artist’s rendering of the Ranch, a reimagination of the O.C. fairground’s Equestrian Center that includes public exhibits, after-school programs and equine therapy. (Courtesy of the OC Fair & Event Center)

• Plans for what is simply being called the Ranch, a makeover of the Equestrian Center at the Orange County fairgrounds, were unveiled by officials last week. The revamped, 7.5-acre facility will boast after-school programs, exhibits, private boarding and equine therapy, the Daily Pilot’s Sara Cardine reports. It’s not an entirely upbeat story, as two groups that board horses there have filed a lawsuit over what they describe as “unconscionable” rental agreements, threats of eviction and illegal actions by OC Fair & Event Center officials.

• Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sept. 20 signed a bill that requires lessons about a landmark court case in Orange County that led to school desegregation in California to be taught in the state’s public schools. According to this TimesOC report by Gabriel San Román. AB 1805, requires that Mendez, et al v. Westminster School District of Orange County, et al be included in the state’s history and social science curriculum standards. A commission in January will be tasked with considering new instructional materials on the federal case, a class-action suit brought by five Mexican American fathers in 1945.

• Orange County CVS workers staged a protest last week in front of the store’s Newport Beach location, seeking higher wages and calling on consumers to temporarily boycott the retailer. The next day, the union representing them, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 324, announced a strike vote had been taken and its members were in favor of doing so.

• Media were recently invited to the unveiling of plans for OCVibe, a $4-billion redevelopment project backed by longtime Orange County philanthropists Henry and Susan Samueli that will encompass nearly 100 acres of immersive entertainment, housing and mixed-use space in Anaheim. My colleague Sarah Mosqueda reported on the plans here. OCVibe, which will be built around the existing Honda Center and the ARTIC transportation center, is being touted as the new downtown Anaheim.

PUBLIC SAFETY & COURTS

Jonathan Garduno, left, and Khyla Kauffeld, of Lake Forest, allegedly had ties to Costa Mesa’s Tanner Shallahamer, right. All three were arrested by Costa Mesa police. (Courtesy of Costa Mesa Police Department)

• Detectives are searching for possible victims of a 24-year-old Costa Mesa man arrested recently on suspicion of possessing and distributing child pornography, after material he’d circulated was seized in an investigation into two suspects from Lake Forest. The arrest of Tanner Shallahamer is the third so far in an investigation into pornographic images and videos depicting minors being shared and potentially sold online by adults. The others taken into custody in the same case were Lake Forest residents Jonathan Garduno and Kyla Kauffeld. All three are out on bail, according to the Daily Pilot report. Police believe Shallahamer has potentially stalked and sent nude photographs of himself to other female victims in and around Costa Mesa and Newport Beach. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Adam Gardner at (714) 754-4937.

• Huntington Beach police Monday arrested Elias Madriz Gutierrez, 68, of Orange on suspicion of second-degree murder and DUI, after he allegedly struck and killed a bicyclist near the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Glencoe Drive while behind the wheel of a Ford Bronco, officials reported. According to the Daily Pilot article on the tragedy, the victim was identified by the Orange County coroner’s office as 51-year-old Kristin Bellovich, whose city of residence was not known.

SPORTS

Los Angeles Angels’ Matt Thaiss, left, is tagged out by Texas Rangers’ Jonah Heim, right, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, in Anaheim. (John McCoy / Associated Press)

• The Angels’ season came to an ignominious end Sunday after the Texas Rangers beat the Halos 8-0 in Anaheim. Our local MLB team finished with the most losses in franchise history at 63-99, after going 73-89 last season, according to this report in the L.A. Times. Angels manager Ron Washington said, “It didn’t turn out the way we wanted to, losing 99 games. But there was a lot of fun and growth that happened. ... But there’s going to be some progress moving forward into ’25, I have no doubt about it.”

• L.A. Times staff writer Bill Shaikin wrote an opinion column suggesting maybe the owner of the Ducks and developer of OCVibe (see the News section above), Henry Samueli could save the Angels. Shaikin noted “the standings have not been kind to either the Ducks or the Angels in recent years, but the Ducks embraced a rebuild, and the Hockey News says they have the brightest collection of young talent in the NHL.”

Connor Ohl of Newport Harbor takes a shot for a goal during Battle of the Bay water polo game against Corona Del Mar on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

• Newport Harbor High School was triumphant in the Battle of the Bay boys’ water polo match against Corona del Mar last Wednesday night, which brought a packed crowd to CdM pool deck. The Newport Harbor Sailors’ 16-9 Sunset League win kept them undefeated on the season.

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) shows his frustration after dropping a snap and then falling on the ball for a loss of yards Saturday. Garbers left the game in the final nine minutes with an unspecified injury. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

• As a UCLA football fan (sorry, Trojans, I’m beyond help) and as a Daily Pilot staffer I’ve been keeping an eye on Corona del Mar High School grad Ethan Garbers, the Bruins’ starting quarterback. This season, their first since joining the Big Ten, is shaping up to be a heartbreaker, and they’re going in as underdogs against Penn State this Saturday. L.A. Times sportswriter Ben Bolch reported yesterday coach DeShaun Foster said there is a possibility Garbers, who suffered an unspecified injury last Saturday night at the Rose Bowl and missed practice Monday, “is going to try to get out there and play.”

LIFE & LEISURE

After being closed for restoration, the iconic Lido Theater will reopen in time for this year’s Newport Beach Film Festival. The movie theater originally opened in 1939 and maintains an air of Old Hollywood glamour with its art deco, architectural details. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

The iconic Lido Theater, owned by Joseph McGinty Nichol (known professionally as McG) has been carefully restored by the Fritz Duda Co. and will reopen in time for this year’s 25th annual Newport Beach Film Festival later this month. For a look inside the theater, which first opened in 1939 and was closed for the renovation work in 2019, check out this TimesOC feature story.

Katie Loomis and JARS BY Fabio Viviani owner Bethany Nelms arrange individual desserts at the Pacific Wine & Food Classic at Newport Dunes. (Susan Hoffman)

• Hundreds of foodies turned out for the recent Pacific Wine & Food Classic held at Newport Dunes. Daily Pilot contributing writer/photographer Susan Hoffman was there to document the occasion with this story.

CALENDAR THIS

The Orange County Auto Show opens Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Anaheim Convention Center. Above, the Kia exhibit at the 2023 show.

(Jan Wagner)

• The 2024 Orange County Auto Show opens tomorrow and will run through Sunday at the Anaheim Convention Center, 800 W. Katella Ave. The hours are from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets can be purchased here.

• The Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4. The three-day show will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and many other pilots and flight groups. The Show Center is at Huntington Street and Pacific Coast Highway. For more information and tickets, visit the show’s website.

• The 23rd annual Irvine Global Village Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5. It features ethnic cuisine, kids activities and other attractions at Great Park, 8000 Great Park Blvd. in Irvine.

• St. James Episcopal Church will hold a Blessing of the Animals at its 10 a.m. service on Sunday, Oct. 6. Anyone who would like to participate is invited to bring their pets, or a photo of them or a stuffed animal for blessing. Following the service there will be a dog parade, balloon artist and treats. St. James is located at 3209 Via Lido in Newport Beach.

• South Coast Repertory last month opened its 2024-25 season with “Little Shop of Horrors.” Jenn Thompson directs the cult classic, which runs through Oct. 20. Tickets range in price from $40 to $121 at the South Coast Repertory box office, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, or at scfta.org.

• Here’s an activity especially for Mission Viejo residents: Love Mission Viejo Day, a day when volunteers work on various projects to improve the city, takes place on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 8 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. at Newhart Elementary School, 25001 Veterans Way. Then groups and volunteers will fan out to do their work. Sign up here.

