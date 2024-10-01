Will Ethan Garbers play for UCLA vs. Penn State? ‘He’s going to try’

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers shows his frustration after dropping a snap and then falling on the ball in the second quarter of Saturday’s loss to Oregon at the Rose Bowl.

Already nearly four-touchdown underdogs against Penn State, UCLA might not have liked where oddsmakers moved the betting line had they watched the team’s first practice of the week.

Starting quarterback Ethan Garbers was not on the field for the beginning of the Monday evening session. The only quarterbacks in non-scout team jerseys were backups Justyn Martin and Nick Billoups, who have combined to throw five passes at the college level.

But there could be a comeback story developing before the Bruins (1-3 overall, 0-2 Big Ten) kick off against the seventh-ranked Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0) on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

UCLA coach DeShaun Foster said that Garbers, who was sidelined for the final nine minutes of the Bruins’ loss to Oregon last weekend with an unspecified injury, told him that he expected to play against Penn State.

“Unless we hold him out,” Foster said, “he’s going to try to get out there and play.”

Garbers exited the Oregon game after absorbing four sacks and limping his way around the field for much of the second half. After his final play, in which he was walloped in the end zone, Garbers appeared to briefly hold the back of his head.

Foster said he wanted Garbers to rest Monday so that Martin could get extra practice repetitions in case Garbers isn’t available Saturday. Martin, a redshirt sophomore, has appeared in two games this season, completing two of five passes for 12 yards.

Billoups, a transfer who spent the last three seasons at Brigham Young after one season at Utah, has not thrown a pass in a college game. Foster said freshman Henry Hasselbeck, the son of former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, would be the next in line to play after Martin and Billoups.

Foster said Garbers was “in good spirits,” adding that he was eager to see what the quarterback could do later in the week. It’s been a tough start to 2024 for Garbers, who has faced constant pressure and struggled to find a rhythm during his first season in new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s pro-style scheme.

The fifth-year senior has completed a career-low 57.3% of his passes for 808 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions.

After replacing Garbers two plays into the Bruins’ final drive against Oregon, Martin completed one of four passes for seven yards. It was the first significant playing time at the college level for the dual-threat quarterback who once said he could hurdle defenders better than former Bruin counterpart Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

“It’s just good to get some of the young quarterbacks that haven’t played in games just live reps,” Foster said. “I think he handled it pretty well and hopefully we can build on that for Justyn.”

Too soon to quit?

UCLA was holding onto slim comeback hopes when it punted in the fourth quarter of its last two games.

Trailing by 17 points against Louisiana State, the Bruins punted with 4½ minutes left. Down by 21 points against Oregon, the Bruins punted with slightly less than seven minutes to play.

Noting that his team faced identical fourth-and-10 situations at its own 41-yard line in each instance, Foster said those punts were a reflection of an offense that wasn’t getting the job done, not capitulation.

“Just because you punt, that’s not saying that you’re giving up because we haven’t given up in any of the games that we’ve played,” Foster said. “One thing I can say is that these guys are playing hard no matter what, so it’s not a giving up situation. If my team is still playing well and they’re playing hard, then yeah, but if offensively we’re not moving the ball well enough, then I’m not going to put them in a situation just to try to get the first down.”

Etc.

Foster said left tackle Reuben Unije was injured against Oregon, and Unije did not appear to be on the field during the early part of practice open to reporters Monday. Jaylan Jeffers and Niki Prongos alternated at left tackle in Unije’s absence against the Ducks. … UCLA received non-binding verbal commitments from twin brothers Jaron and Kennan Pula of Timpview High in Provo, Utah. Jaron is a junior wide receiver and Kennan a junior safety. They are the second and third players to commit to the Bruins from the Class of 2026, joining Santa Margarita wide receiver Jonah Smith. … UCLA’s game against Minnesota on Oct. 12 at the Rose Bowl will kick off at 6 p.m. and air on Big Ten Network.