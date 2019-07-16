F.V. police arrest 4 for allegedly trying to sell narcotics, rifle

Fountain Valley police on Monday arrested three men and a juvenile, all from Anaheim, who are suspected of trying to sell a semi-automatic rifle and narcotics to undercover detectives.

Earlier this month, Fountain Valley detectives started to monitor a suspect advertising narcotics and an AR-15 for sale, according to a news release. Detectives negotiated with the suspect and agreed to buy the weapon and drugs for $1,200, authorities said.

At about 4 p.m. Monday, a vehicle arrived at the agreed meeting place and its occupants were taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle revealed two AR-15s — one of which was loaded — 65 Xanax pills, 25 Adderall pills, three bottles of Codeine syrup, four LSD tabs and 118 grams of marijuana, police said.

Fountain Valley police say they recovered two AR-15 rifles and narcotics following a search of the suspects' vehicle. (Courtesy of Fountain Valley Police Department)

Jesus Sanchez, 22; Ivan Hernandez, 19; Francisco Roldan, 20, and an unnamed juvenile were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, transportation and possession of narcotics for sale, possession of narcotics while armed and possession of an assault weapon, according to authorities.

Sanchez, Hernandez, and Roldan are being held at the Theo Lacy jail on $45,000 bonds. All three are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, according to jail records.

The juvenile was booked into Orange County Juvenile Hall.



Daniel Langhorne is a contributor to Times Community News.