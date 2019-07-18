Around Town: Ziggy Marley and Pat Benatar among Pacific Amphitheatre concerts in the next week

Ziggy Marley, Pat Benatar and others will perform at the OC Fair & Event Center in the next week as part of the Pacific Amphitheatre’s Toyota Summer Concert Series.

Marley will perform with Toots and the Maytals at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets range from $35 to $67.

Benatar, Neil Giraldo and Melissa Etheridge will play at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $40 to $75.

The Turtles, the Buckinghams, the Classics IV, the Cowsills, Gary Puckett and Chuck Negron will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday as part of the Happy Together Tour. Tickets are $25 to $47.

Styx will play at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets cost $27 to $60.

The Brothers Osborne will perform with Chase Bryant at 7:30 p.m. July 25. Tickets are $40 to $80.

The OC Fair & Event Center is at 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa.

For more information, visitocfair.com/events-calendar-view.

Workshop Thursday in Newport on state board appointments

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) and the California League of Cities Women’s Caucus will present a workshop on state boards and commissions appointments Thursday evening in Newport Beach.

The workshop will cover applying for a California board or commission and will feature Oil Spill Technical Advisory Committee member Kit Cole, Coastal Commissioner Linda Escalante and Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs Commissioner Polly Low.

“I’m so happy that I followed my dreams of public service and hope my constituents can experience the rewards of getting involved in a high-level way,” Petrie-Norris said in a statement. “Each and every one of us has unique abilities and perspectives that can make meaningful improvements to the lives of Californians. A great way to effect these changes is to get involved with our state boards and commissions.”

The workship will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Newport Beach Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave.

Admission is free, though registration is required at asmdc.org/js/ApptsWkshp.

Plein air painters’ Back Bay Art Show begins Friday

OC Parks, in partnership with the Newport Bay Conservancy, will present the 2019 Southern California Plein Air Painters Assn. Back Bay Art Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through July 26 at the Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center at the Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve, 2301 University Drive, Newport Beach.

Sixty selected paintings will be on display and sale. Hundreds of additional paintings will be for sale July 27-28. A portion of the proceeds from each sale will benefit the Newport Bay Conservancy.

For more information, visit newportbay.org/home/plein-air-art-gallery.

Corona del Mar ‘fibrary’ to open Saturday

Newport Beach will celebrate the grand opening of the new library-fire station in Corona del Mar on Saturday.

Festivities start at 10:30 a.m. at 410 Marigold Ave.

The public is invited for tours of the $8.8-million facility, dubbed by some as the “fibrary,” along with snacks, speakers and the ceremonial pushing of a firetruck into the apparatus bay.

It’s also a chance to say goodbye to retiring Fire Chief Chip Duncan, who is stepping down after the station opening following 32 years of service in Newport Beach.

The library-fire station has been under construction for more than a year on the site of the original but aging twin facilities at Marigold and East Coast Highway.

Volunteers can restore habitat at Talbert Regional Park

The public can help restore wildlife habitat at Talbert Regional Park in Costa Mesa during a volunteer event from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

Duties will include removing non-native plants, maintaining trails, and planting and watering.

The park is at 1298 Victoria St. Free parking will be available at the end of 19th Street, near Balboa Boulevard.

To sign up, visit letsgooutside.org/activities.

American and British rock music to clash at Newport Beach event

A battle of iconic British and American classic rock will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday at Back Bay Bistro, 1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach.

“Anthems: UK vs. USA” will feature covers of songs from bands such as Guns N’ Roses, the Beatles, Aerosmith and Led Zeppelin. Songs will be performed by Las Vegas tribute singer Kelly Christian and recording artist Stu Saddoris and his band Trinity.

General admission is $15 for standing room and $20 for seats.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2YYiww4.

Costa Mesa event will raise money for man in need of lung transplant

Evan Paul Motorcars in Costa Mesa will host an open house Saturday to help a man in need of a double lung transplant.

The event will include food, music and a raffle from 8 to 11 a.m. at 1805 Placentia Ave.

All proceeds will benefit Mike Long, who is on the waiting list for a transplant.

For more information, visit bit.ly/32situu. To donate, visit bit.ly/30DxhEX.

Laguna Beach event to celebrate National Moth Week

The Laguna Canyon Foundation will celebrate National Moth Week with a public black-light viewing event from 8 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Nix Nature Center, 8751 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

The program will include observing insects as they are attracted to black light. There also will be a presentation about moths and butterflies and craft projects for children.

Guests are advised to bring a flashlight.

Reservations are required at lagunacanyon.org/activities.html.

1/1 Marine Foundation to present car wash fundraiser

Members of the 1st Battalion/1st Marines will participate in a car wash fundraiser presented by the Newport Beach 1/1 Marine Foundation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Shell gas station at 1600 Jamboree Road, Newport Beach.

The organization is suggesting a donation of $20 per customer.

For more information, visit newportbeach.com.

Flight of Newport Beach returns for 84th year

Sailors of all ages will navigate the waters of Newport Beach from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday during the 84th annual Flight of Newport Beach.

Dozens of sailboats will race in Newport Harbor.

For more information, visit newportbeach.com.

UC Irvine neurologist receives $15-million grant

UC Irvine neurologist Tallie Baram was recently awarded a five-year, $15-million Conte Center grant to continue studying how unpredictable parental and environmental signals can influence an infant’s vulnerability to cognitive and emotional problems later in life.

Conte Center grants are given for multi-disciplinary work that aims to improve the diagnosis and treatment of mental health issues.

“We appreciate that the National Institute of Mental Health strategic plan recognizes that most neuropsychiatric disorders originate early in life and are influenced by early-life environments in addition to important genetic factors,” Baram said in a statement.

Miracle of Mobility gala coming to Costa Mesa

Free Wheelchair Mission’s 16th annual Miracle of Mobility gala will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 25 at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa.

The event will feature food stations, a silent auction and a speech from Victoria Arlen, a Paralympic gold and silver medalist.

The event costs $195. For more information, visitbit.ly/2SjqZHL.

Tickets on sale for Huntington Beach noodle festival

Tickets are on sale for “Nood Beach,” a Huntington Beach noodle festival slated for Sept. 1.

There will be noodles, eating contests and live music featuring DJ Snoop-A-Delic, the artist formerly known as Snoop Dogg. Tickets for Nood Beach are $40 for general admission and $80 for VIP.

SeaLegs at the Beach, 17851 Pacific Coast Hwy., will host the event in a neighboring parking lot.

For more information, visit Nood-Beach.com.