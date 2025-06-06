Monte Vista Mountaineers Class of 2025 are ready to take on college

Graduate and Mountaineer of the Year recipient Bruno Bruning, right, greets former teacher and supporter Andrea Sanchez after the Monte Vista Independent Study School Commencement Ceremony on Thursday in Costa Mesa.

In its second graduation since the program was established, members of the Class of 2025 collected their diplomas Thursday from Monte Vista, Newport-Mesa Unified’s unique independent study high school, during a ceremony held at the Norma Hertzog Community Center in Costa Mesa.

Graduate Isabella Munoz shakes hands with Kurt Suhr, Newport-Mesa assistant superintendent, after she graduated from Monte Vista on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Monte Vista students, although they do their coursework remotely, have the same course and graduation requirements as comprehensive Newport-Mesa schools. Once a week they meet with their respective teachers at Presidio Learning Center in Costa Mesa.

Advertisement

Graduate Vanessa Fultz, left, shakes hands with Michelle Murphy, a member of the Newport-Mesa Unified school board at the commencement ceremony Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Seventeen Mountaineers were in this year’s class. Sixteen of them are planning to go on to two-year colleges, according to school officials. One of the newly-minted grads, Madison Stephenson, was accepted to several four-year universities and will be attending Colorado State University in fall to study elementary education.

Graduate Vanessa Fultz greets a family member during Monte Vista Independent Study School’s commencement ceremony at on Thursday in Costa Mesa. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Bruno Andrade Bruning, who made a colorful splash at the ceremony by accessorizing his gown with a stole depicting the flags of the U.S. and Brazil, was named Mountaineer of the Year.

Graduates wait to proceed to the Monte Vista Independent Study School Commencement Ceremony on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Bruning was also one of the student speakers, sharing that honor with Roel Orozco.

Student speaker Roel Orozco addresses friends, family and honored guests during Monte Vista’s commencement ceremony. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Ahead of the ceremony, Principal Racquel Stephens offered her sentiments to the graduating seniors.

“The class of 2025 at Monte Vista is a special class. May you always have fond memories of your time at Monte Vista — a collection of the classmates, teachers and staff members who helped shape your school memories. May you look back on it with a smile of gratitude for your time at Monte Vista — a truly special place.”

Monte Vista graduates Brandon Gilpin, Jackeline Garcia, Vanessa Fultz, Xavier Degante and Bruno Bruning, from left, thank family members for their support. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

— Daily Pilot Staff

