Monte Vista Mountaineers Class of 2025 are ready to take on college
In its second graduation since the program was established, members of the Class of 2025 collected their diplomas Thursday from Monte Vista, Newport-Mesa Unified’s unique independent study high school, during a ceremony held at the Norma Hertzog Community Center in Costa Mesa.
Monte Vista students, although they do their coursework remotely, have the same course and graduation requirements as comprehensive Newport-Mesa schools. Once a week they meet with their respective teachers at Presidio Learning Center in Costa Mesa.
Seventeen Mountaineers were in this year’s class. Sixteen of them are planning to go on to two-year colleges, according to school officials. One of the newly-minted grads, Madison Stephenson, was accepted to several four-year universities and will be attending Colorado State University in fall to study elementary education.
Bruno Andrade Bruning, who made a colorful splash at the ceremony by accessorizing his gown with a stole depicting the flags of the U.S. and Brazil, was named Mountaineer of the Year.
Bruning was also one of the student speakers, sharing that honor with Roel Orozco.
Ahead of the ceremony, Principal Racquel Stephens offered her sentiments to the graduating seniors.
“The class of 2025 at Monte Vista is a special class. May you always have fond memories of your time at Monte Vista — a collection of the classmates, teachers and staff members who helped shape your school memories. May you look back on it with a smile of gratitude for your time at Monte Vista — a truly special place.”
— Daily Pilot Staff
