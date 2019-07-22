Midway City man dies after being struck by car in Huntington Beach

A 59-year-old Midway City man died Friday after being hit by a vehicle near Beach Boulevard and Blaylock Drive, Huntington Beach police said.

Police responded to a report of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at 10:49 p.m., according to Sgt. Eric Warken.

“Officers arrived and located a male pedestrian on the sidewalk,” Warren wrote in a statement.

The pedestrian — whose name was not released — suffered major trauma and was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, Warren said.

Police said a 52-year-old Huntington Beach woman was driving a black-and-purple 1999 Saturn north on Beach Boulevard when the pedestrian crossed the road in front of her. It appeared the pedestrian wasn’t in a crosswalk when the vehicle hit him, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Officer Jeffrey Gasteiger at (714) 960-8811 or Traffic Investigator Adam Turner at (714) 536-5670.

Daniel Langhorne is a contributor to Times Community News.