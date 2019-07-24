Coroner IDs Midway City man struck by vehicle in Huntington Beach

The Orange County coroner on Wednesday identified a pedestrian who died after being hit by a car in Huntington Beach.

The victim was identified as Gil Vasquez, 59, of Midway City, according to Larry Esslinger, supervising deputy coroner.

Police responded to a report of a traffic collision at 10:49 p.m. Friday near Beach Boulevard and Blayblock Drive.

Police said a 52-year-old Huntington Beach woman was driving a black-and-purple 1999 Saturn north on Beach Boulevard when Vasquez crossed the road in front of her.

Advertisement

It appeared Vasquez wasn’t in a crosswalk when the vehicle hit him, according to authorities.

Vasquez suffered major trauma and was taken to the UC Irvine Medicine Center, where he died.