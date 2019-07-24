Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
News

Coroner IDs Midway City man struck by vehicle in Huntington Beach

Midway City map
Gil Vasquez, a 59-year-old Midway City man, died after being hit by a vehicle near Beach Boulevard and Baylock Drive, according to authorities.
(Daily Pilot)
By Priscella Vega
July 24, 2019
3:44 PM
Share

The Orange County coroner on Wednesday identified a pedestrian who died after being hit by a car in Huntington Beach.

The victim was identified as Gil Vasquez, 59, of Midway City, according to Larry Esslinger, supervising deputy coroner.

Police responded to a report of a traffic collision at 10:49 p.m. Friday near Beach Boulevard and Blayblock Drive.

Police said a 52-year-old Huntington Beach woman was driving a black-and-purple 1999 Saturn north on Beach Boulevard when Vasquez crossed the road in front of her.

Advertisement

It appeared Vasquez wasn’t in a crosswalk when the vehicle hit him, according to authorities.

Vasquez suffered major trauma and was taken to the UC Irvine Medicine Center, where he died.

News
Priscella Vega
Follow Us
Priscella Vega is the Huntington Beach reporter for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot in February 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. She earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach. (714) 966-4617
More on this Subject
Advertisement