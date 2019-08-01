Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Clues are sought after American flag is found burned on Newport’s Balboa Island bridge

Flag burned on Balboa Island bridge
A burned American flag is pictured Sunday at the Balboa Island bridge in Newport Beach.
(Courtesy of Jack Callahan)
By Susan Hoffman
Aug. 1, 2019
12:13 PM
Newport Beach police are looking for whoever burned a large American flag and flag bunting on the Balboa Island bridge last weekend.

Jack Callahan, president of the Balboa Island Improvement Assn., said the incident apparently happened late Saturday or early Sunday.

Newport Beach resident Stephanie Theard said she and her daughter were taking a walk from Bayside Drive onto the bridge toward Marine Avenue on Sunday morning when they noticed pieces of a burned flag stuck to the sidewalk and bridge railing.

“I didn’t know what to do. ... It was horrible, my stomach sank when I saw it,” Theard said. “I didn’t want people coming over to enjoy the island to see it, so I borrowed a broom and dustpan from the bike store near the bridge and cleaned it up.”

Callahan said he couldn’t recall this kind of vandalism in the area — just graffiti on some buildings.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department at (949) 644-3681 or the Balboa Island Improvement Assn. at (949) 887-7756.

Susan Hoffman is a contributor to Times Community News.

