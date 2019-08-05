7 are charged after fight on H.B. beach sent police officer to hospital

Seven people have been charged in connection with a melee last week that sent a Huntington Beach police officer to a hospital and left multiple other officers injured, police said.

A fight broke out after officers approached a woman who was suspected of drinking alcohol near lifeguard Tower 11 on the city beach shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to police, who said officers were attacked by the woman’s companions.

Andre Lamar Moore, 24, of Los Angeles pleaded not guilty Friday to a felony charge of lynching and a misdemeanor count of participating in a riot, court records show. California penal code defines lynching as taking somebody from police custody by force during a riot. Moore is out of custody on supervised release and is scheduled back in court Aug. 12.

Joseph Arthur Branch, 19, of Los Angeles pleaded not guilty Friday to one felony count of resisting an executive officer, one misdemeanor count of participating in a riot and one misdemeanor count of resisting a peace officer, court records show. Branch also is out of custody on supervised release and is scheduled in court Aug. 12.

Advertisement

Kesean Harvey Davis, 21, of Los Angeles was charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting a peace officer and one misdemeanor count of participating in a riot, according to court records. Davis was cited and released and is due in court Oct. 2.

Melany Yesenia Sanchez, 19, of El Monte was charged with four misdemeanor counts, including one count of participating in a riot, one count of battery of a peace officer, one count of resisting a peace officer and one count of possessing alcohol on the beach, court records show. Sanchez was cited and released and is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 2.

Tamia Lamese Fuery, 20, of Los Angeles was charged with seven counts, including one felony count of resisting an executive officer, one misdemeanor count of resisting a peace officer, one count of battery on a peace officer, one count of incitement to riot, one count of participating in a riot, one count of falsely identifying oneself to a police officer and one count of possessing alcohol on the beach, court records show. Fuery is out of custody and does not have a scheduled court date.

Davonte Ray Walter, 21, of Los Angeles was charged with one felony count of resisting an executive officer, one misdemeanor count of participating in a riot and one misdemeanor count of resisting a peace officer, according to court records. Walter also is out of custody and does not have a scheduled court date.

Advertisement

Jamal Ahmad Rich, 20, of Northridge was charged with three misdemeanor counts, including one of participating in a riot and two of resisting a peace officer, court records show. Rich was cited and released and has not been scheduled to appear in court, records show.

The officer who was hospitalized was released and is recovering, police said Monday.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.