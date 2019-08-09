Bank of America execs in Newport Beach trade their hair for board games for Make-A-Wish kids

Local Bank of America executives made good on a promise Friday to shave their heads or beards if their employees donated enough board games to Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire.

Bank of America employees in Newport Beach gathered nearly 500 games as part of the charity’s Board Game Challenge, surpassing the goal of 300.

Zachary Maudlin, left, looks on as Komron Tarkeshian gets his head shaved. Maudlin passed the clippers to Eleni Dalis, Tarkeshian's personal hairstylist, after he started feeling bad for shaving Tarkeshian's head. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

“Wish kid” Zachary Mauldin of Anaheim wielded the clippers during a lunchtime shearing event in front of the bank building in Newport Center.

Komron Tarkeshian, a Bank of America senior area lending manager and vice chairman of the board of directors for Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire, got several bank departments on board with the game drive.