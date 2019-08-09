Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Bank of America execs in Newport Beach trade their hair for board games for Make-A-Wish kids

tn-dpt-me-makeawish-head-shaving-20190810-1.jpg
Zachary Maudlin, 13, of Anaheim shaves the beard off Bank of America employee Mike Galvez as Komron Tarkeshian, a vice president at Bank of America in Newport Beach, looks on during an event Friday where bank employees donated nearly 500 board games to Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire.
(Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)
By Daily Pilot staff
Aug. 9, 2019
4:56 PM
Local Bank of America executives made good on a promise Friday to shave their heads or beards if their employees donated enough board games to Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire.

Bank of America employees in Newport Beach gathered nearly 500 games as part of the charity’s Board Game Challenge, surpassing the goal of 300.

tn-dpt-me-makeawish-head-shaving-20190810-3.jpg
Zachary Maudlin, left, looks on as Komron Tarkeshian gets his head shaved. Maudlin passed the clippers to Eleni Dalis, Tarkeshian's personal hairstylist, after he started feeling bad for shaving Tarkeshian's head.
(Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

“Wish kid” Zachary Mauldin of Anaheim wielded the clippers during a lunchtime shearing event in front of the bank building in Newport Center.

Komron Tarkeshian, a Bank of America senior area lending manager and vice chairman of the board of directors for Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire, got several bank departments on board with the game drive.

Newport Beach
Daily Pilot staff
