Lobsterfest is Maine event at Newport Beach Civic Center

Miguel Martin arranges whole Maine lobsters flown in Sunday morning for Lobsterfest held that afternoon at the Newport Beach Civic Center green. (Susan Hoffman)
Joi Grimmett, Gary and Ghia Cunningham, Lisa Ramirez and Edward Saucerman, from left, of the Titan Group dig into their lobster meals during Lobsterfest on Sunday at the Newport Beach Civic Center. (Susan Hoffman)
Olivia Mendel supervises the cookie table during Lobsterfest on Sunday at the Newport Beach Civic Center. (Susan Hoffman)
Food critic Tony Reverditto squirts dressing on his salad during Lobsterfest on Sunday at the Newport Beach Civic Center green. (Susan Hoffman)
Alan Ortiz grills New York strip steaks during Sunday’s Lobsterfest in Newport Beach. (Susan Hoffman)
Agnes Szabo places corn on her husband John’s plate at Lobsterfest on Sunday at the Newport Beach Civic Center green. (Susan Hoffman)
Lobster, steak and sides enticed a hungry crowd Sunday to Newport Beach’s 11th annual Lobsterfest. (Susan Hoffman)
Guests line up for lobster, steak, potatoes, corn on the cob, rolls and salad during Lobsterfest on Sunday at the Newport Beach Civic Center. (Susan Hoffman)
Shelby Barone watches as Keyil Haimel, center, helps Emil Schaffroth pour BV Coastal Estates chardonnay during Sunday’s Lobsterfest in Newport Beach. (Susan Hoffman)
Pinch Me provides entertainment during Lobsterfest on Sunday at the Newport Beach Civic Center green. (Susan Hoffman)
Lobster lovers flocked to the 11th annual Lobsterfest on Sunday at the Newport Beach Civic Center green.
Along with the chance to take in whole Maine lobsters flown in fresh the morning of the event and prepared onsite with New York strip steak, guests were treated to live entertainment and contributed through the price of admission to various local charities, including the Orange County chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.