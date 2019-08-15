Woman found guilty of battery while protesting 2017 Make America Great Again march in Huntington Beach

A protester opposed to President Trump was convicted Wednesday of committing battery at a 2017 Make America Great Again march in Huntington Beach, court records show.

An Orange County Superior Court jury in Westminster found Jessica Aguilar, 23, of Sacramento guilty of one misdemeanor count of battery.

She was sentenced to three years’ probation, a suspended sentence of 20 days in jail and 10 days of work with the California Department of Transportation, according to court records.

Aguilar was accused of punching a man in the face and slapping another twice while protesting the rally at Bolsa Chica State Beach on March 25, 2017.

Advertisement

On June 2, 2017, Aguilar was charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery, though one count was dismissed last year, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.