Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
News

Woman found guilty of battery while protesting 2017 Make America Great Again march in Huntington Beach

Booking photo of Jessica Aguilar
Jessica Aguilar, 23, of Sacramento was found guilty Wednesday of one misdemeanor count of battery. Prosecutors alleged she punched a man and slapped another while protesting a rally supporting President Trump in March 2017 at Bolsa Chica State Beach.
(Courtesy of Orange County district attorney’s office)
By Julia Sclafani
Aug. 15, 2019
12:18 PM
Share

A protester opposed to President Trump was convicted Wednesday of committing battery at a 2017 Make America Great Again march in Huntington Beach, court records show.

An Orange County Superior Court jury in Westminster found Jessica Aguilar, 23, of Sacramento guilty of one misdemeanor count of battery.

She was sentenced to three years’ probation, a suspended sentence of 20 days in jail and 10 days of work with the California Department of Transportation, according to court records.

Aguilar was accused of punching a man in the face and slapping another twice while protesting the rally at Bolsa Chica State Beach on March 25, 2017.

Advertisement

On June 2, 2017, Aguilar was charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery, though one count was dismissed last year, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

NewsHuntington Beach
Julia Sclafani
Follow Us
Julia Sclafani covers cops and courts for the Daily Pilot. A native of Orange County, she joined the Pilot in September 2018 after earning a master’s degree from the City University of New York’s Graduate School of Journalism.
More on this Subject
Advertisement