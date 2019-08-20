A month after retiring, Dave Segura is back at the helm of the H.B. Fire Department as interim chief

Former Huntington Beach fire chief Dave Segura will temporarily return to the post as the city conducts a nationwide search to fill the vacancy long term.

The City Council unanimously approved Segura’s appointment as interim fire chief Monday with minimal discussion. Segura will receive hourly pay of $106.31 with no city-provided benefits, starting Tuesday.

Segura retired as Huntington Beach’s fire chief on July 26 after leading the department of nearly 200 employees for three years. He had said he wanted to spend more time with his family but was prepared to stay longer if the city needed help with the transition.

Councilman Mike Posey said Monday he was thankful Segura was willing to return to help the city.

Segura did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Huntington Beach anticipates bringing a new fire chief aboard by late November or early December.