Around Town: Celebrity benefit returning to Pageant of the Masters in Laguna Beach

Celebrity appearances, fine art, entertainment and a special performance of the Pageant of the Masters are all on tap Saturday at the Festival of Arts, 650 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

The celebrity benefit starts at 5 p.m. and includes a concert at 6 p.m. by Grammy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated singer Melissa Manchester and the Citrus College Blue Note Orchestra.

Actor John O’Hurley, whose credits include “Seinfeld,” will host the program.

Tickets are on sale now. Prices range from $50 to $240.

For more information, visit PageantTickets.com.

Vans skate competition returning to Huntington Beach

The annual Vans Park Series Americas Regionals skateboard competition will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday to Saturday at Vans Off the Wall Skatepark, 7471 Center Ave. in Huntington Beach.

For more information about the competition, which is free to attend,visit bit.ly/2MsHRvq.

Learn about constellations at local astronomy nights

Local astronomers and OC Parks staff will host free astronomy nights on Friday in Newport Beach and Saturday in Laguna Beach.

One event will run from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center, 2301 University Drive in Newport Beach. The other will be from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Nix Nature Center, 18751 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Attendees will learn how to identify stars and constellations while peering through a telescope. There also will be other space-themed activities and crafts.

For more information, visit letsgooutside.com/activities.

SRH music festival coming to Huntington Beach

The Long Beach Dub Allstars and Kottonmouth Kingspade will headline SRH Fest, which runs from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at SeaLegs at the Beach, 17851 Pacific Coast Hwy. in Huntington Beach.

SRH Fest started nearly three decades ago and has featured a number of notable acts, including the Dirty Heads, Hollywood Undead, Kottonmouth Kings, NOFX, Tech N9ne, Dilated Peoples, Strung Out and Unwritten Law.

General admission tickets are $25.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2zdSPMF.

See snakes up close during Newport Beach event

Attendees can learn about the snakes that live in the Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve during a free event from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center, 2301 University Drive in Newport Beach.

The program will involve viewing non-venomous snakes indoors, followed by a hike along the preserve’s trails in search of other snakes.

For more information, visit bit.ly/31ZyR4N.

Actor Gary Sinise, left, joins co-hosts Darlene and Ron Salisbury at a fundraising dinner in 2014. (Courtesy of Gary Sinise Foundation)

‘Forrest Gump’ actor Gary Sinise to speak about book honoring veterans at Newport Beach event

Actor and veterans advocate Gary Sinise will speak about his new book, “Grateful American: A Journey from Self to Service,” during an event starting at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Temple Bat Yahm, 1011 Camelback St. in Newport Beach.

Sinise is perhaps best known for his role as Lt. Dan Taylor in “Forrest Gump.”

General admission for the event is $36 and includes a copy of the book.

For more information, visit bit.ly/30hCyCi.

Learn how to make a hummingbird sculpture at Sherman Library & Gardens

A class on creating mosaic hummingbirds will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 28 at Sherman Library & Gardens, 2647 East Coast Hwy. in Corona del Mar.

At a cost of $125 for non-members and $115 for members, participants can learn to sculpt a 12-inch hummingbird.

To sign up, visit slgardens.org or call (949) 673-2261, ext. 300.

Laguna Playhouse closing out Sounds of Summer concert series with tribute to the Carpenters

A show celebrating the Carpenters will run from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1 at the Laguna Playhouse — wrapping up the venue’s Sounds of Summer concert series.

“We’ve Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered” will be headlined by vocalist Michelle Berting Brett and her seven-piece band.

Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28, 29 and 30; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 31; and 1 p.m. on Sept. 1 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2Zi8LZ4.

Valerie Schomburg, an animal control supervisor, plays with Stanley, a Chihuahua mix, at the Friends of the Newport Beach Animal Shelter in 2017. (File Photo)

Fundraising begins for new Newport animal shelter

The Friends of Newport Beach Animal Shelter is now collecting funds to acquire a permanent home base.

The current shelter, run by the Newport Beach Police Department’s Animal Control Division, is in a small leased space in a pocket of the Santa Ana Heights neighborhood that is zoned for kennels. The city took over care for local lost, stray and homeless animals in 2016 after previously outsourcing services and the nonprofit Friends formed the next year to augment that mission — raising money for needs from medical care to a new and improved shelter.

The Founding Members fundraising campaign has donor levels ranging from Puppy & Kitty ($25) to Big Dog ($1,000). Donations can be made online at fonbas.org or mailed to Friends of Newport Beach Animal Shelters at P.O. Box 10791, Newport Beach, CA 92658.

OCC invites local musicians to join performance ensembles

Local musicians are invited to join a handful of ensembles at Orange Coast College for the upcoming performance season, according to a news release.

Spots are open on the OCC Symphony, OCC Wind Ensemble, OCC Jazz Ensemble and OCC Guitar Ensemble.

“Our ensembles bring together college students, community members and professionals to create a friendly, inspiring atmosphere and present high-quality, affordable concerts to the community,” said OCC Music Department Chairwoman Eliza Rubenstein, in a statement. “Whether you practice faithfully every day or it’s been a few years since you’ve pulled your instrument out of the closet, OCC probably has an ensemble that could use your talents.”

For more information about the ensembles or how to participate, contact Rubenstein at erubenstein@occ.cccd.edu.

Laguna resident receives philanthropic award

Anne Earhart, a Laguna Beach resident and founder of the Marisla Foundation, is among this year’s recipients of the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy.

According to the award announcement, Earhart “is a longtime philanthropist who champions environmental causes through her foundation and her individual support of political candidates who prioritize environmental protection and climate change.”

The Carnegie medals — named for industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie — are awarded every two years. Nine medalists were recognized this year for their “significant and lasting impact on a particular field, nation or the international community,” according to the award website.