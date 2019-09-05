Around Town: Blessing of the Waves returns to Surf City on Sunday

The 12th annual Blessing of the Waves program is scheduled for 8:30 to 10 a.m. Sunday at Pier Plaza in Huntington Beach.

Religious leaders set to participate in the event, presented by the Greater Huntington Beach Interfaith Council, are Nader Hanna of Salem Ministries; Maneck Bhujwala of the Zoroastrian Assoc. of California; Jim Wakerham of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Halil Aydin of the Tolerance Foundation; the Rev. Pattie Mercado of the Huntington Beach Center for Spiritual Living; the Rev. James Pike of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection; Deacon Tom Concitis of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange; Mark Currie of the Huntington Beach Baha’i faith and Rabbi Stephen Einstein of Congregation B’nai Tzedek.

Pier Plaza is at Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway. For a complete program, visit ghbic.org/blessing-of-the-waves.

Pacific Amphitheatre hosts two Pacific Symphony concerts

The Pacific Amphitheatre will be the site of two Pacific Symphony concerts this weekend.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, the orchestra will present its “Tchaikovsky Spectacular,” including the composer’s “1812 Overture” and “Violin Concerto in D Major,” featuring featuring soloist Benjamin Beilman.

On Sunday, the symphony will return to PacAmp for its “Hail to the Heroes” concert starting at 7:30 p.m. Singer Lee Greenwood will be featured at the event celebrating American veterans.

Tickets for both concerts start at $25. The Pacific Amphitheatre is at the OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit pacificsymphony.org.

Newport Beach hosts ‘green’ and disaster preparedness expos

The Green on Green and Disaster Preparedness expos will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Newport Beach Civic Center green, 100 Civic Center Drive.

Green on Green will feature local businesses showing environmentally friendly practices and products, along with information booths, new electric and hybrid vehicles, free electronics recycling and document shredding and a petting zoo.

The Disaster Preparedness Expo will offer information about the city’s Community Emergency Response Team, hands-only CPR, and how to build a disaster supply kit and organize for an emergency.

Admission is free.

Project Independence presents 10th fundraising walk

Costa Mesa-based Project Independence will hold its 10th Walk for Independence on Saturday in Costa Mesa.

The event starts at 8 a.m. at TeWinkle Park, 970 Arlington Drive. The aim is to raise $6,000 to help the organization’s mission of aiding people with developmental disabilities. More than 300 people are expected to attend.

Potential participants and donors can contact Todd Eckert at Todd@Proindependence.org or (714) 549-3464.

Surf City’s Ballet Repertory begins 43rd season

The Ballet Repertory Theatre in Huntington Beach is set for its 43rd season opener at 7 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at Golden West College’s Mainstage Theater, 15751 Gothard St., Huntington Beach.

The event promises a “new, invigorating array of renowned ballet classics and contemporary creations.” Tickets are $20, or $16 for senior citizens, veterans, students and children younger than 12.

For tickets and more information, visit gwctheater.com.

H.B.'s Pier Plaza hosts senior event

The Huntington Beach Council on Aging will present its 31st annual Senior Saturday Community Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Pier Plaza at Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway.

The event features products and services for older adults and their families, as well as performances, food and giveaways.

Dinner event to benefit Newport Beach Historical Society

The Newport Beach Historical Society will present a fall sunset dinner reception, “Evening on the Bay,” on Sunday at the Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center, 2301 University Drive.

The event starts at 4 p.m. and includes a dinner of local cuisine and a program by Cassandra Radcliff-Mendoza, author of the new book “Saving Upper Newport Bay.” Proceeds will support the society’s historical preservation programs.

Tickets are $30 for Historical Society members and $50 for non-members. Children 12 and younger get in for $10.

For more information, visit nbhs.eventbrite.com.

Laguna Beach bookstore organizes Kaira Rouda book signing

Laguna Beach Books will host Kaira Rouda, wife of Rep. Harley Rouda (D-Laguna Beach), for a signing of her latest book, “The Favorite Daughter.” The free event starts at 4 p.m. Sunday.

The bookstore is at 1200 S. Coast Hwy. Registration is available at eventbrite.com by searching for “Kaira Rouda book signing.”

For more information, call (949) 494-4779.

Marina Park concert to feature Tijuana Dogs

The Newport Beach Recreation and Senior Services Department will present a concert featuring Tijuana Dogs on Sunday at Marina Park.

The free show, from 4 to 6 p.m., will offer food for purchase.

The park is at 1600 W. Balboa Blvd. For more information, (949) 270-8150.

Historical Newport Beach photos go on display

Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar is presenting an exhibition of historical Newport Beach photos at the Newport Beach Central Library gallery Monday through Nov. 1.

The show, titled “Newport Beach: Then and Now,” features photos from Sherman Library’s archives.

The exhibit will be open during regular operating hours at the Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

UCI Institute for Clinical & Translational Science receives $24-million grant

The Institute for Clinical & Translational Science at UC Irvine has been awarded $24 million over five years from the National Institutes of Health.

The grant will be used to aid efforts to speed the transformation of scientific discoveries into medical advances for patients, according to the university.

“As a top public research university and a major healthcare provider in Orange County, it is our mission at UCI to dedicate ourselves to supporting and encouraging the translation of biomedical research into new and better cures and treatments,” Dr. Michael Stamos, dean of the School of Medicine, said in a statement. “This generous federal funding will sustain our pursuit of better healthcare for all.”

The university said projects supported by the grant include:

Training the next generation of clinical research leaders through programs that highlight diversity and accessibility

Boosting participation in UCI clinical trials among people such as the homeless, babies and children, veterans, senior citizens and the Latino and Asian American communities

Establishing a clinical data warehouse

Accelerating innovations such as robotics in rehabilitation

American Legion posts to hold Patriots Day events

American Legion Post 291 of Newport Beach will hold a Patriots Day event from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday to commemorate the events of Sept. 11, 2001. It will include remarks from Mayor Diane Dixon and first responders, as well as food, vendors and music at Veterans Memorial Park, 207-211 15th St., Newport Beach.

American Legion Post 133 in Huntington Beach also will present a Sept. 11 ceremony at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Pier Plaza at Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway.

Huntington Beach theater to raise money for youth arts

The Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts is organizing a dinner theater event for Sept. 12-15 to raise money for the organization.

The show, titled “Don’t Tell Mother,” is by Monk Ferris, with direction by Stephanie Bull.

Tickets are $40. For show times, tickets and more information, visit hbapa.org/see.

Newport fire chief to speak at CdM chamber gathering

The Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce will have its monthly “Good Morning CdM” discussion event from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Sept. 12 at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club, 1601 Bayside Drive, Newport Beach.

The guest speaker at the free event will be Newport Beach Fire Chief Jeff Boyles, who will discuss various aspects of the Fire Department.

Newport Arts Commission looks for grant applicants

The Newport Beach Arts Commission is looking for applicants for the 2019-20 cultural arts grants program, which will award a total of $40,000 to cultural or artistic projects. The deadline to apply is Sept. 27.

Applications are available at newportbeachca.gov/culturalarts.

SOS names new chief executive

Share Our Selves, a Costa Mesa-based nonprofit that provides medical services, case management and other assistance to needy residents, recently named Christy Ward as its new chief executive officer.

Ward previously was CEO of One Community Health in Sacramento.

“Christy brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to SOS, which was quickly recognized enthusiastically by the SOS board and senior management team during our interviews with her,” SOS board Chairman Will Klatte said in a statement. “She is dedicated to our mission of ‘whole person care,’ continued innovation and integration of our medical and social services, and is committed to bringing the best possible care to those we serve.”

Ward replaces Karen McGlinn, who had been CEO since 1993. She will continue to serve SOS as foundation operations officer.

UCI recognized by Sierra Club’s magazine

Sierra magazine, the publication of the Sierra Club, recently ranked UC Irvine as No. 2 in its “Cool Schools” listing that recognizes the environmental practices of colleges and universities.

UCI has made the list for 10 consecutive years. The campus was lauded for efforts including electric vehicle charging stations, a central cooling plant that conserves more than 80 million gallons of potable water annually while cooling campus buildings, and providing free insulation retrofits and solar installation for low-income communities.

“This current Sierra honor serves to confirm the great success of all our sustainability efforts in the classroom, in the laboratory, throughout the state and around the world,” UCI Chancellor Howard Gillman said in a statement.

Prudential looking for applications for youth volunteer awards

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards is looking for applicants to be California’s top youth volunteers of the year.

Students in grades five through 12 can apply through Nov. 5 at spirit.prudential.com and nassp.org/spirit.

The Spirit of Community Awards, sponsored by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Assn. of Secondary School Principals, were created in 1995 to recognize exemplary volunteer work among young people, according to a news release.

Orange Coast College offers Pilates series

Orange Coast College is hosting its 13th annual Pilates guest speaker series through November.

The five workshops will take place the second and fourth Tuesdays of September and October, as well as Nov. 12.

The lectures are free for OCC students. Other community members can pay $20 per lecture or $80 for all five.

For more information, call (714) 432-5880 or visit occtickets.com.