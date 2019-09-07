Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
ARTventure brings artistic family fun to Costa Mesa

Guests browse through the wide variety of art pieces located in the lobby of the Segerstrom Center for the Arts during Costa Mesa Art Venture 2019, a fusion of the arts and entertainment, in Costa Mesa on Saturday.   (Photo by James Carbone )
Guests paint wine bottles during Costa Mesa Art Venture 2019, a fusion of the arts and entertainment, held at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa on Saturday.  (Photo by James Carbone)
Luz, 21, of Tustin, left, and Josh, 26, of Claremont, browse through the different styles of art during Costa Mesa Art Venture 2019, a fusion of the arts and entertainment, held at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa on Saturday.  (Photo by James Carbone)
Students from the Costa Mesa High School Ceramics Department give a demonstration on their projects during Costa Mesa Art Venture 2019, a fusion of the arts and entertainment, held at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa on Saturday.  (Photo by James Carbone)
Guests browse through the variety of art mediums during Costa Mesa Art Venture 2019, a fusion of the arts and entertainment, held at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa on Saturday.  (Photo by James Carbone)
Tony Manrique, a member of the Costa Mesa Cultural Arts Committee, gets an up-close look at the art by Stewart Wavell-Smith during Costa Mesa Art Venture 2019, a fusion of the arts and entertainment, held at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa on Saturday.  (Photo by James Carbone)
Guests of all ages have fun during Costa Mesa Art Venture 2019, a fusion of the arts and entertainment, held at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa on Saturday.  (Photo by James Carbone)
Guests browse through the many pieces of art during Costa Mesa Art Venture 2019, a fusion of the arts and entertainment, held at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa on Saturday.  (Photo by James Carbone)
A bust sits on a pedestal during Costa Mesa Art Venture 2019, a fusion of the arts and entertainment, held at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa on Saturday.  (Photo by James Carbone)
Vanguard University musicians perform during Costa Mesa Art Venture 2019, a fusion of the arts and entertainment, held at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa on Saturday.  (Photo by James Carbone)
By Daily Pilot staff
Sep. 7, 2019
8 PM
The Segerstrom Center for the Arts was filled with children and families romping through colorful art displays Saturday during Costa Mesa’s fifth annual ARTventure.

As a nod to its motto, “City of the Arts,” Costa Mesa celebrated with a two-day event featuring activities and displays from music, theater, literature, culinary arts and more. Children lined up to participate in hands-on demonstrations.

More than 125 artworks were entered in the ARTventure contest this year.

It’s an artistic weekend for Costa Mesa — down the road at South Coast Plaza, the Festival of Children kicked off its National Child Awareness Month celebration with arts, games and other activities.

Daily Pilot staff
