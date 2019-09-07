ARTventure brings artistic family fun to Costa Mesa

The Segerstrom Center for the Arts was filled with children and families romping through colorful art displays Saturday during Costa Mesa’s fifth annual ARTventure.

As a nod to its motto, “City of the Arts,” Costa Mesa celebrated with a two-day event featuring activities and displays from music, theater, literature, culinary arts and more. Children lined up to participate in hands-on demonstrations.

More than 125 artworks were entered in the ARTventure contest this year.

It’s an artistic weekend for Costa Mesa — down the road at South Coast Plaza, the Festival of Children kicked off its National Child Awareness Month celebration with arts, games and other activities.