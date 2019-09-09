Community gathers in Huntington Beach for blessing of the ocean

People congregated Sunday morning at Pier Plaza in Huntington Beach to pay tribute to the ocean through prayer and music during the 12th annual Blessing of the Waves.

The ceremony, presented by the Greater Huntington Beach Interfaith Council, featured city officials and leaders of different faiths. Among the organizations represented were Salem Ministries, the Zoroastrian Assn. of California, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Tolerance Foundation, the Huntington Beach Center for Spiritual Living, Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange, the Baha’i faith and Congregation B’nai Tzedek.