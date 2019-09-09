Community gathers in Huntington Beach for blessing of the ocean

1/6
The Rev. James Pike of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Huntington Beach sprinkles ocean water with a palm frond Sunday during the 12th annual Blessing of the Waves ceremony in Huntington Beach. (Gary Ambrose)
Deacon Tom Concitis, right, of St. Mary’s by the Sea Roman Catholic Parish in Huntington Beach holds a palm frond beside the Rev. James Pike of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection during Sunday’s 12th annual Blessing of the Waves ceremony in Huntington Beach. (Gary Ambrose)
People gather at the Huntington Beach Pier Plaza amphitheater for Sunday’s 12th annual Blessing of the Waves ceremony, presented by the Greater Huntington Beach Interfaith Council. (Gary Ambrose)
Rick “Rockin’ Fig” Fignetti talks about the Surf Culture Legend award given to him Sunday during the Blessing of the Waves ceremony in Huntington Beach. (Gary Ambrose)
Marine Safety Lt. Claude Panis plays guitar with Crew 52, the Huntington Beach lifeguard band, on Sunday during the Blessing of the Waves ceremony in Huntington Beach. (Gary Ambrose)
Pedro Castagna gives the peace sign as he heads into the ocean for a paddle-out following the Blessing of the Waves ceremony Sunday in Huntington Beach. (Gary Ambrose)
People congregated Sunday morning at Pier Plaza in Huntington Beach to pay tribute to the ocean through prayer and music during the 12th annual Blessing of the Waves.
The ceremony, presented by the Greater Huntington Beach Interfaith Council, featured city officials and leaders of different faiths. Among the organizations represented were Salem Ministries, the Zoroastrian Assn. of California, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Tolerance Foundation, the Huntington Beach Center for Spiritual Living, Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange, the Baha’i faith and Congregation B’nai Tzedek.