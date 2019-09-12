H.B. man suspected of illegally trying to sell handguns in Costa Mesa pleads not guilty to felony charges

A Huntington Beach man whom police described as a known gang member pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges related to allegations that he illegally tried to sell handguns in Costa Mesa, court records show.

Jason Leon Osborne, 40, entered his plea to five felony counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, records show.

Costa Mesa police said gang investigators learned Friday that Osborne was attempting to sell guns in the city.

Police used a warrant to search Osborne’s residence Tuesday and confiscated “four firearms with several magazines, over a hundred rounds of ammunition, several concealable gun holsters and gun safes,” police said in a statement on social media. None of the firearms was registered to Osborne, who was arrested that day, police said.

Osborne was booked into Orange County Jail and is scheduled back in court Sept. 19.

In an earlier case, Osborne pleaded guilty on Oct. 13, 2015, to a felony count of making criminal threats and admitted to a sentencing enhancement allegation of personal use of a firearm, according to court records. Four other felony counts were dismissed, records show.

He was sentenced to three years of formal probation and was released from probation in October, court records show.