Biz News: Editor & Publisher, a Fountain Valley-based trade magazine, is now in the hands of a new owner

Fountain Valley-based trade magazine Editor & Publisher has been sold to media consultant Mike Blinder and a newly formed company, the Curated Experiences Group, according to a news release.

E&P, which covers the newspaper industry and dates to 1884, had been owned by Duncan McIntosh Co. Inc., which also produces the Newport Boat Show and owns the OC Weekly.

Terms of the transaction, which closed on Aug. 30, were not disclosed.

“With all our media holdings at DMC, I am particularly proud of E&P with its 135-year-old heritage as the voice of the news publishing industry,” McIntosh said in a statement. “I pass along the legacy of this great publication into the hands of a man I am confident understands E&P’s importance. Mike is a man of boundless energy and ideas, so I feel good that passing the baton to him will inject vibrancy into E&P to continue its mission as the authoritative voice of news publishing.”

E&P reported that Blinder wants the magazine “to continue being the go-to resource for publishers when it comes to implementing successful sales and business strategies ... while delving into deeper issues regarding news publishing, including freedom of the press and the power of local journalism.”

Coffee entrepreneurs to speak at L.B. Business Club

The Laguna Beach Business Club will host Laguna Coffee Co. owners Rene Shaffer and Tomi Miller as guest speakers during its meeting next Thursday at Seven7Seven, 777 Laguna Canyon Road.

For more information, or to register, visit lagunabeachbusinessclub.com or call (949) 285-3730.

Fundraiser at South Coast Plaza will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters

Angelitos de Oro, a Santa Ana-based volunteer group, is selling cards that can be used at South Coast Plaza as part of a fundraising effort from Oct. 3 through Oct. 9.

The $60 card provides 20% discounts to stores and restaurants at the Costa Mesa shopping center. Proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and the Inland Empire.

For more information, or to purchase cards, visit angelitosdeoro.org/how-it-works.

SOCO and the OC Mix host Day of Design

South Coast Collection and the OC Mix in Costa Mesa are hosting a Day of Design event on Oct. 5.

Discounted tickets are available using the code DAILYPILOT25. For more information, visit socodayofdesign.com.

Santa Ana Heights medical facility sold

Newport Beach-based Real Estate Development Associates has completed the sale of the Newport Heights Medical Center in Santa Ana Heights to LaSalle Investment Management for an undisclosed price.

REDA first acquired the 4-acre site in 2015 for $8.8 million and later redeveloped it.

A bowl of black garlic tonkotsu ramen from JINYA Ramen. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

JINYA Ramen Bar serving up a new H.B. location

The Los Angeles-based JINYA Ramen Bar chain is opening a new restaurant in Huntington Beach, according to a news release.

The planned location’s address has not yet been announced.

New management takes over Newport Beach sober-living company

Sober Living by the Sea in Newport Beach is now being managed by Sierra Tucson, a Tucson, Ariz.-based company.

The brand has been renamed Sierra by the Sea.

H.B. apartment complex sold for $20M

An undisclosed buyer recently purchased the Lamplighter, a 63-unit apartment complex at 16102 Springdale St. in Huntington Beach, for $20 million, according to a news release.

Real estate firm Marcus & Millichap arranged the sale.

World Gym relocates HQ to Costa Mesa

World Gym International is opening a new facility and setting up its headquarters in Costa Mesa, according to a news release.

The 4,600-square-foot fitness studio will be located at 3185 Pullman St. and is scheduled to open later this year. The headquarters will be next to the gym and host up to seven full-time employees.

C2 expands with Surf City center

C2 Education, a tutoring and test prep network, is opening a new location in Huntington Beach’s Seacliff Village, 7151 Yorktown Ave.

“We are so excited to be a part of the Huntington Beach community,” center director Amy Lee said in a statement. “Local area residents will have a great new resource to help their kids go on to their dream colleges.”

