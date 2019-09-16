Moon Festival celebration lights up Fountain Valley

Fountain Valley played host to a colorful lantern parade Saturday at Mile Square Regional Park as part of Orange County’s annual Moon Festival.
Families and residents who took part in the free festivities were able to enjoy mooncakes, live music, dance, arts and crafts for children, and view the moon at its largest and brightest point of the year.
“It’s a celebration of community unity,” county First District Supervisor Andrew Do, who organized the event, said in a statement. “The Moon Festival is a wonderful day for families to come together, give thanks and reflect on the joy in our lives.”
The festival was put on in collaboration with OC Parks, OC Waste & Recycling, CalOptima and the Vietnamese Cultural Center.