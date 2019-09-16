Moon Festival celebration lights up Fountain Valley

Fountain Valley played host to a colorful lantern parade Saturday at Mile Square Regional Park as part of Orange County’s annual Moon Festival.

Families and residents who took part in the free festivities were able to enjoy mooncakes, live music, dance, arts and crafts for children, and view the moon at its largest and brightest point of the year.

Kristina Le-Nguyen, right, Elise Ho, left, and Hiep Tran — all volunteers with CalOptima — arrange paper lanterns before handing them out for free with moon cake during the Moon Festival Saturday at Mile Square Park's Freedom Hall. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

“It’s a celebration of community unity,” county First District Supervisor Andrew Do, who organized the event, said in a statement. “The Moon Festival is a wonderful day for families to come together, give thanks and reflect on the joy in our lives.”

The festival was put on in collaboration with OC Parks, OC Waste & Recycling, CalOptima and the Vietnamese Cultural Center.

Children receive a free paper lantern and mooncake as part of the Moon Festival celebration. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

