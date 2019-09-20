Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
News

Harvest Festival ushers in autumn at O.C. fairgrounds

1/7
Ernie Guderjahn, as Captain Billy Banjo, performs Friday during the Harvest Festival at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.  (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer )
2/7
Thyra Rutter, with Arte for Elephants, draws in her booth at the Harvest Festival at the Orange County fairgrounds.  (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)
3/7
Denise Fortier of Yorba Linda looks at ornamental Santas on Friday at the Harvest Festival, which continues through Sunday at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.  (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)
4/7
Bill Witter, performing as WC Willy, stilt-walks at the Harvest Festival at the Orange County fairgrounds.  (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer )
5/7
Dub Adcock and Lynne Eginoire explore the Harvest Festival on Friday in Costa Mesa.  (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)
6/7
Graduate ornaments are one of the many arts and crafts items for sale at the Harvest Festival at the OC Fair & Event Center.  (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer )
7/7
Thyra Rutter, with Arte for Elephants, draws in her booth at the Harvest Festival on Friday.  (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)
By Daily Pilot staff
Sep. 20, 2019
6 PM
Share

The official start of autumn may be Monday, but the OC Fair & Event Center got into the seasonal spirit a little early this weekend with the Harvest Festival.

Dozens of artisans are featured in the juried arts and crafts show, which opened Friday. The specialty items include homemade quilts, blown glass, ceramics, jewelry and a selection of fall decor.

The weekend-long festival at the Costa Mesa fairgrounds also includes contests and a variety of activities for children.

There’s also a selection of homemade food, including bread and soup, candied apples and other sweets.

Advertisement

The Harvest Festival continues through Sunday at the Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive. General admission is $9. The cost is $7 for senior citizens and military service members, $4 for children ages 13-17 and free for those 12 and younger. Parking is $9.

For more information and a complete event schedule, visit harvestfestival.com/costa-mesa.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

NewsCosta Mesa
Daily Pilot staff
More on this Subject
Advertisement