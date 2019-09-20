Harvest Festival ushers in autumn at O.C. fairgrounds

The official start of autumn may be Monday, but the OC Fair & Event Center got into the seasonal spirit a little early this weekend with the Harvest Festival.

Dozens of artisans are featured in the juried arts and crafts show, which opened Friday. The specialty items include homemade quilts, blown glass, ceramics, jewelry and a selection of fall decor.

The weekend-long festival at the Costa Mesa fairgrounds also includes contests and a variety of activities for children.

There’s also a selection of homemade food, including bread and soup, candied apples and other sweets.

The Harvest Festival continues through Sunday at the Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive. General admission is $9. The cost is $7 for senior citizens and military service members, $4 for children ages 13-17 and free for those 12 and younger. Parking is $9.

For more information and a complete event schedule, visit harvestfestival.com/costa-mesa.