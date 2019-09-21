The fish fries again at Fairview Park during annual Costa Mesa event

Costa Mesa’s Fairview Park was the site of delighted children, hungry adults and plenty of frying fish Saturday as the Costa Mesa-Newport Harbor Lions Club celebrated its 72nd Fish Fry.

Families clambered onto carnival rides and lapped at cones of cotton candy while other visitors swayed and danced in front of the bandstands.

Volunteers sporting T-shirts depicting a Ferris wheel and the phrase “Last ride at Fairview Park” served heaping helpings of fried Alaskan cod, french fries and an assortment of other food.

The annual event has drawn crowds to Fairview Park the past seven years, but it will return to its former longtime home, Lions Park, next year.

The Fish Fry continues Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. at Fairview Park, 2501 Placentia Ave. Admission is free and fish dinners cost $10.

For more information, visit cmnh-lions.com/fish-fry.