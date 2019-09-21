Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
News

The fish fries again at Fairview Park during annual Costa Mesa event

1/8
Alaskan cod, deep fried in a secret Lion’s Club batter, are ready for serving Saturday as the Costa Mesa-Newport Harbor Lions Club celebrated its 72nd Fish Fry at Fairview Park in Costa Mesa. About 4,000 portions were anticipated for the day’s diners.  (Photo by Spencer Grant)
2/8
Laura Bejdranig and Arlene Shafter serve plates of food Saturday at the Fish Fry.  (Photo by Spencer Grant)
3/8
Samantha Griffis, 4, enjoys riding the Baja Buggies Saturday.  (Photo by Spencer Grant)
4/8
Suzette Coleman enjoys her fried Alaskan cod lunch Saturday.  (Photo by Spencer Grant)
5/8
The Lou LaRocco Band performs Saturday at the Fish Fry.  (Photo by Spencer Grant)
6/8
Nat Cardos, left, and August Tulecki get their fried fish lunch Saturday.  (Photo by Spencer Grant)
7/8
Costa Mesa police Officers Trevon Jones and Frank Nguyen point out event highlights to Jimmy Pitan, left, Saturday.  (Photo by Spencer Grant)
8/8
Estancia High School baseball players William Balducci, James DeLao, Jack Moyer, Alan Rocha and Nolan Joyce make hamburgers to raise money for their team Saturday at the Fish Fry.  (Photo by Spencer Grant)
By Daily Pilot staff
Sep. 21, 2019
7 PM
Share

Costa Mesa’s Fairview Park was the site of delighted children, hungry adults and plenty of frying fish Saturday as the Costa Mesa-Newport Harbor Lions Club celebrated its 72nd Fish Fry.

Families clambered onto carnival rides and lapped at cones of cotton candy while other visitors swayed and danced in front of the bandstands.

Volunteers sporting T-shirts depicting a Ferris wheel and the phrase “Last ride at Fairview Park” served heaping helpings of fried Alaskan cod, french fries and an assortment of other food.

The annual event has drawn crowds to Fairview Park the past seven years, but it will return to its former longtime home, Lions Park, next year.

The Fish Fry continues Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. at Fairview Park, 2501 Placentia Ave. Admission is free and fish dinners cost $10.

For more information, visit cmnh-lions.com/fish-fry.

NewsCosta Mesa
Daily Pilot staff
