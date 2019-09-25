Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
What kind of public art should be in Huntington Beach? City survey wants to know

duke_art.jpg
A bronze sculpture of Duke Kahanamoku, known as the father of modern surfing, is at Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street in Huntington Beach. City officials are seeking public input to help develop a public art master plan.
(Courtesy of city of Huntington Beach)
By Priscella Vega
Sep. 25, 2019
1:50 PM
Are you a fan of the bronze statue of famed surfer Duke Kahanamoku at Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street in Huntington Beach? Or maybe you like the tile mural of shorebirds affixed to City Hall’s exterior.

Whatever your preference, the city of Huntington Beach wants to know what kind of public art its residents would like to see before it moves further in developing its first public art master plan.

People can fill out an online survey until Oct. 18 at survey.zohopublic.com/zs/5yCsLT. Those interested in providing more ideas and suggestions can send an email to public.art@surfcity-hb.org.

Any questions about the process can be directed to Kate Hoffman, executive director of the Huntington Beach Art Center, at khoffman@surfcity-hb.org.

The project to create an art master plan began last year when the City Council directed city staff to begin research. The goal is to outline procedures for management, funding, public engagement and site selection.

To learn more, visit huntingtonbeachca.gov/residents/recreation_culture/public-art.

NewsHuntington Beach
Priscella Vega
Priscella Vega is the Huntington Beach and Fountain Valley reporter for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot in February 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. She earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach. (714) 966-4617.
