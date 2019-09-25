What kind of public art should be in Huntington Beach? City survey wants to know

Are you a fan of the bronze statue of famed surfer Duke Kahanamoku at Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street in Huntington Beach? Or maybe you like the tile mural of shorebirds affixed to City Hall’s exterior.

Whatever your preference, the city of Huntington Beach wants to know what kind of public art its residents would like to see before it moves further in developing its first public art master plan.

People can fill out an online survey until Oct. 18 at survey.zohopublic.com/zs/5yCsLT. Those interested in providing more ideas and suggestions can send an email to public.art@surfcity-hb.org.

Any questions about the process can be directed to Kate Hoffman, executive director of the Huntington Beach Art Center, at khoffman@surfcity-hb.org.

The project to create an art master plan began last year when the City Council directed city staff to begin research. The goal is to outline procedures for management, funding, public engagement and site selection.

To learn more, visit huntingtonbeachca.gov/residents/recreation_culture/public-art.