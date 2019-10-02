New mural blooms at Costa Mesa’s Triangle Square

The “City of the Arts” officially added another work to its collection Wednesday with the dedication of a new mural in downtown Costa Mesa.

Commissioned by Travel Costa Mesa, the city’s tourism bureau, “Costa Mesa Bloom” is at the corner of 19th Street and Harbor Boulevard, in the heart of Triangle Square.

The mural, from artist Aaron Glasson, depicts flowers, leaves and trees in a colorful array on an inset at the commercial center.

From left, Travel Costa Mesa President Paulette Lombardi-Fries, Mayor Katrina Foley, Triangle Square representative Tyler Mateen and artist Aaron Glasson celebrate the dedication of Glasson’s “Costa Mesa Bloom” mural Wednesday. (Photo by Spencer Grant)

Glasson, a native of New Zealand, has painted murals everywhere from West Hollywood to Delhi, India. He was joined at Wednesday’s dedication ceremony by Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley, Travel Costa Mesa President Paulette Lombardi-Fries, Triangle Square representative Tyler Mateen and other community leaders.