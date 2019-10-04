Foodies get their grub on while music lovers get their groove on during Taste of Laguna

Food enthusiasts descended on Laguna Beach on Thursday night to get a bite of what the city has to offer during this year’s Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival.

The event returned to the Festival of Arts grounds on Laguna Canyon Road, where more than 30 local restaurants and award-winning chefs showcased some of their finest dishes to hungry visitors.

Taste of Laguna also was a feast for the ears with live performances by cover bands such as Flashback Heart Attack and Sega Genecide.

There also was a silent auction.

Advertisement

Proceeds will benefit the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce and local radio station KX/93.5 FM.