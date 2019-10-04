Foodies get their grub on while music lovers get their groove on during Taste of Laguna

1/9
The crew from Nick’s Laguna Beach prepares small plates featuring prime rib dip sandwiches and bistro salad during the Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
2/9
Members of the 1980s cover band Flashback Heart Attack perform during Thursday’s festival, which was held at the Festival of Arts grounds on Laguna Canyon Road. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
3/9
Christiana Darby, left, and Savannah Colburn serve up “Mamma Margherita” meatballs during the Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
4/9
Among the items available for sampling Thursday were “jammy eggs” with garlic marinade from Harley Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
5/9
The festival’s dessert offerings includes s’mores from Oak Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
6/9
Chef Armando Almanza brings out chilled ceviche on a carved block of ice during Thursday’s festival. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
7/9
Dominic Pitz, from longtime Laguna Beach restaurant Dizz’s As Is, smiles as he get out fresh salmon squares during the Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
8/9
Live artist Deborah Paswaters paints a model during Thursday’s festival. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
9/9
Chocolate peanut bars, compliments of the Surf & Sand 15FiftyFive restaurant, were a sweet treat for attendees. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
Food enthusiasts descended on Laguna Beach on Thursday night to get a bite of what the city has to offer during this year’s Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival.
The event returned to the Festival of Arts grounds on Laguna Canyon Road, where more than 30 local restaurants and award-winning chefs showcased some of their finest dishes to hungry visitors.
Taste of Laguna also was a feast for the ears with live performances by cover bands such as Flashback Heart Attack and Sega Genecide.
There also was a silent auction.
Advertisement
Proceeds will benefit the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce and local radio station KX/93.5 FM.