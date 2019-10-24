Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Second suspect arrested in Huntington Beach shooting that left man in critical condition

hb-comp.jpg
Dennis Tri Gia Dang, 29, of Westminster, left, and Casey Ngo, 31, of Midway City have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one person critically injured in Huntington Beach, according to authorities.
(KTLA)
By KTLA
Oct. 24, 2019
8:18 AM
Police have arrested a second man in connection with a shooting that left one person critically injured at a major Huntington Beach intersection earlier this week, authorities said Wednesday.

Casey Ngo, 31, of Midway City was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder, according to Huntington Beach Police Department Officer Angela Bennett.

The other suspect — Dennis Tri Gia Dang, 29, of Westminster — was arrested Monday and pleaded not guilty Tuesday to one count of attempted murder, according to police and court records.

The shooting was reported just after 12:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of Magnolia Street and Warner Avenue. Officers responded to the scene and “discovered [a] male had suffered a single gunshot wound to the head,” according to Bennett.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he remained in critical condition as of Wednesday, police said. His identity has not been released.

“Detectives immediately began investigating the shooting and determined the victim and suspect knew each other,” Bennett wrote in a statement Wednesday.

“Based on their preliminary investigation, detectives believe there is no longer a threat to the public and this was an isolated incident,” she added.

No further details regarding the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huntington Beach Police Department at (714) 375-5066. Tips also can be submitted anonymously to Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) 347-6227.

Daily Pilot staff contributed to this report.

