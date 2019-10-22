Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Man charged with attempted murder in connection with H.B. shooting

la-mapmaker-gunshot-victim-in-critical-condition10-21-2019-25-57-7.png
A man remained in critical condition Monday after being shot Sunday in the area of Magnolia Street and Warner Avenue in Huntington Beach, according to authorities. A suspect has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.
(Daily Pilot)
By Julia Sclafani
Oct. 22, 2019
3:30 PM
A 29-year-old man was charged Tuesday with one count of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Huntington Beach that left one person critically injured, court records show.

Westminster resident Dennis Tri Gia Dang also faces possible sentencing enhancements for attempted premeditated murder, discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury or death and causing great bodily injury resulting in coma or paralysis, court documents show.

A suspect was arrested early Monday in connection with a shooting Sunday in Huntington Beach that left a man critically injured, police said.

Police responded just after 12:15 p.m. Sunday after a caller reported seeing a man lying on the ground bleeding in the area of Magnolia Street and Warner Avenue. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and remained in critical condition as of Monday, according to authorities.

Dang was arrested at 2:45 a.m. Monday, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department’s arrest log. He was booked into Orange County Jail with bail set at $3 million and was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, jail and court records show.

Huntington Beach police are continuing their investigation and looking for “other involved parties,” Officer Angela Bennett said in a statement Tuesday.

NewsHuntington Beach
Julia Sclafani
Julia Sclafani covers cops and courts for the Daily Pilot. A native of Orange County, she joined the Pilot in September 2018 after earning a master’s degree from the City University of New York’s Graduate School of Journalism.
