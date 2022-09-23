Around Town: Culinary Creations and Classic Cars fundraiser Monday for pediatric cancer research

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is hosting on Monday a two-part Culinary Creations and Classic Cars event in Irvine to benefit pediatric cancer research. Celebrity chef and the foundation’s culinary ambassador, Katie Chin, will co-host the event with Ted and Rae Segerstrom.

Chin will lead a cooking demonstration at 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Middelby Residential Showcase Gallery, 18650 MacArthur Blvd., Suite 105, Irvine. Following the afternoon event, the Segerstroms will host a reception from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Segerstrom Shelby Event Center, 5 Whatney, also in Irvine.

Tickets for both events can be purchased online at nationalpcf.org.

Donald Dungan Friends of the Libraries Bookstore hosts book sale Saturday

Book lovers of all ages are invited to come Saturday, Oct. 1, to Costa Mesa’s Donald Dungan Library, where the site’s Friends of the Libraries Bookstore will be hosting a storewide fall book sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All books will be discounted, and shoppers can peruse a table where titles will be offered at the price of four for $1. Adult fiction, nonfiction, bestsellers, coffee table books and children’s books will be priced at 50% off. Specialty books will also be offered at generous discounts.

The Donald Dungan Friends of the Libraries Bookstore is on the first floor of the library, 1855 Park Ave., in Costa Mesa. The bookstore is open Mondays through Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more details, call (949) 646-8845 or email friendscmlibraries@att.net.

Sustainability Summit Wednesday at OCC’s Planetarium

County Supervisor Katrina Foley is hosting a Sustainability Summit with Orange Coast College on Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the OCC Planetarium, 2701 Fairview Road, Costa Mesa.

During panel discussions local elected officials and climate experts will focus on the effects of climate change on Orange County and explore ways to protect the coastline, homes and coastal economy.

The public is invited to attend. A box lunch will be provided by the college’s culinary arts students. Space is limited, so registration is required. Visit d2.ocgov.com/sustainability to reserve a seat.

Hyundai Hope on Wheels 5K and Color Fun Run

The Hyundai Hope on Wheels 5K and Color Fun Run is coming to Fountain Valley Sports Park, 16400 Brookhurst St., this weekend.

The 5K run and walk will begin at 8 a.m. on Sunday, with the Color Fun Run to follow at 9 a.m. Participants can sign up for one event for $25 or both events for $30. There is also a virtual option to participate in the 5K for $15.

A pre-race packet pickup party will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday. The El Mas Chingon food truck will serve tacos. There will also be music and games on site, as well as inflatables for the kids.

Registration is available at Saturday’s bib pickup event on the morning of the race or online at runsignup.com.

The proceeds will benefit Hyundai Hope on Wheels, which supports pediatric cancer research, and nonprofit organizations in the community. Event organizers have also said that the school with the most people registered will win a free movie night.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

