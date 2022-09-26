Thousands come out to Fashion Island in support of breast cancer patients

More than $562,400 was raised Sunday by thousands of individuals who turned out at Fashion Island to support breast health, according to nonprofit Susan G. Komen for the Cure on Monday.

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women outside of skin cancers, according to the American Cancer Society. The organization notes that the average risk for a woman to develop breast cancer is a 1 in 8 chance — roughly 13%.

The 31st annual event kicked off early Sunday morning with an opening ceremony and a “pathway of hope” parade that included a brief moment of silence and testimonies from survivors. The walk stepped off at the Pacific Life Insurance Co. on Newport Center Drive.

Cancer survivors and supporters bow their heads in a moment of silence during the Susan G. Komen OC More Than Pink Walk at Newport Center. (James Carbone)

The event, which returned Sunday for the first time in person in two years, initially was given a fundraising goal of about $550,000. Officials at the nonprofit said the new goal is $600,000 and that the campaign will continue through October.

An estimated 4,000 people came out Sunday, among them about 200 breast cancer survivors and current patients.

About $913,901 was raised at the last in-person walk in 2019. The virtual “walks” in both 2020 and 2021 raised $453,739 and $257,585 respectively. Funds are put toward supporting those with breast cancer in Orange County and throughout the country.

Guests listen to cancer survivor testimonies during the Susan G. Komen OC More Than Pink Walk to raise funds to support breast cancer patients in the community. (James Carbone)

