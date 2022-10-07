Costa Mesa police ID standoff suspect, allege shots were fired at officers, agents on scene

Costa Mesa police have identified a man who, during the execution of a search warrant Wednesday morning, allegedly fired upon officers and state Department of Justice agents, initiating a standoff that lasted for more than eight hours.

The incident began at around 10:30 a.m., when CMPD officers assisted special agents with a warrant service at a business located on the 1700 block of Monrovia Avenue on Costa Mesa’s west side, according to a release issued Friday by the department.

State agents were attempting to contact an individual — identified as Luis Mendez Jr., 49, of Whittier — who was prohibited from owning firearms due to a previous misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence. He also had an active misdemeanor arrest warrant, police reported.

CMPD blocked part of Monrovia Avenue Wednesday and evacuated nearby businesses after a man engaged in a standoff with police. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

Mendez’s name had been flagged through the Department of Justice’s Armed and Prohibited Persons program as an individual who, despite legal prohibitions, was in possession of firearms. The warrant authorized agents to seize any firearms on the property.

The location, which corresponds with online records of a copy and printing business, occupied one suite in a business complex.

When agents attempted to enter the building, Mendez allegedly shot at them, although it is unclear how many shots were fired. After a hasty retreat, officers deployed a drone and were again fired upon by Mendez, the release indicated.

A helicopter on scene issued an audio warning for people located in nearby businesses, advising them to shelter in place. Costa Mesa’s SWAT team was called in, and businesses were eventually evacuated as Mendez remained barricaded inside the building, police reported Friday.

Man arrested following more than eight-hour standoff in Costa Mesa on Wednesday https://t.co/lz5jHIrwSl — Costa Mesa Police (@CostaMesaPD) October 7, 2022

After more than eight hours of negotiations, Mendez surrendered and was placed under arrest without having sustained any injuries. Officers recovered a rifle, a shotgun and multiple handguns at the scene.

The Whittier resident was booked at Orange County jail on suspicion of multiple counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, assault with a firearm upon an officer and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, according to the release.

Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta on Friday thanked the state agents and Costa Mesa officers for their work in taking illegal firearms off the streets and out of the hands of potentially dangerous individuals.

“Today, Costa Mesa is that much safer, because of their brave efforts,” he said in Friday’s release. “I am incredibly relieved that nobody was hurt during this incident.”

The aftermath, seen Friday, from an eight-hour police standoff that took place Wednesday after a Whittier man shot at state agents as they attempted to serve a warrant. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

As of Friday, Mendez was being held on $110,000 bail and due to appear in court Friday for an arraignment hearing, but court records indicate he failed to show. Court files also state Mendez is associated with an incident of misdemeanor domestic violence and criminal threats that occurred on Oct. 28, 2021. That case is still pending.

Anyone who may have information on this incident (DR# 22-015861) is encouraged to contact CMPD Det. Jared Korte at (714) 754-5051, jkorte@costamesaca.gov or Sgt. Jose Morales at (714) 754-4933.

