Fighter Tito Ortiz lists Huntington Beach house after break-in

Longtime UFC fighter Tito Ortiz is asking $4.8 million for his Mediterranean-style home in Huntington Beach, the city where he served as mayor pro tempore last year.

The listing arrives a few months after the house was burglarized. In June, TMZ reported that thieves ransacked the Davenport Island residence and stole a safe while Ortiz was away.

A Huntington Beach native, Ortiz became politically active in the community when he ran for City Council in 2020 and won an open seat. He briefly served as mayor pro tempore but resigned in June 2021, citing personal attacks after a controversial stretch that saw him speak out against mask usage during the pandemic and file for unemployment against the city despite not having his hours cut.

1 / 12 The waterfront home. (Alejandro Espana) 2 / 12 The foyer. (Alejandro Espana) 3 / 12 The living room. (Alejandro Espana) 4 / 12 The kitchen. (Alejandro Espana) 5 / 12 The dining room. (Alejandro Espana) 6 / 12 The wine cellar. (Alejandro Espana) 7 / 12 The office. (Alejandro Espana) 8 / 12 The bedroom. (Alejandro Espana) 9 / 12 The bathroom. (Alejandro Espana) 10 / 12 The balcony. (Alejandro Espana) 11 / 12 The patio. (Alejandro Espana) 12 / 12 The exterior. (Alejandro Espana)

The residence boasts a waterfront spot on Huntington Beach Harbor and takes advantage with a 50-foot private dock. Inside are four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in nearly 4,000 square feet, including a pair of primary suites complete with balconies.

Other highlights include a wine cellar and dramatic foyer with a sweeping staircase under 20-foot ceilings. Out back, a column-lined patio hovers above the water.

Baron Bershaw of Compass holds the listing.

Nicknamed the Huntington Beach Bad Boy, Ortiz made his mixed martial arts debut in 1997 and became the UFC light heavyweight champion three years later. He soon became a face of the sport and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2012.