Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem Tito Ortiz resigns, citing personal attacks

Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem Tito Ortiz has resigned from his position, referencing an onslaught of public attacks on his character and fear for the safety of his family.

During a Tuesday night City Council meeting, Ortiz said that while he had been “under a notion that I was in a bipartisan position and that we all had the common goal that our city and our constituents could have … to put it frankly, that’s not the case.”

He said that he has been the “sole focus of character assassination each and every week with multiple news stories” that defame his name. The attacks, he said, now involve his family, causing him to fear for their safety.

“I was sworn in, and I was met with hostility and judgment,” Ortiz said.

He said his resignation was effective Tuesday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.