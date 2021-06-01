Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem Tito Ortiz resigns, citing personal attacks

Huntington Beach Councilman Tito Ortiz bags turkeys for a food giveaway in December.
(Raul Roa / Times Community News )
By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem Tito Ortiz has resigned from his position, referencing an onslaught of public attacks on his character and fear for the safety of his family.

During a Tuesday night City Council meeting, Ortiz said that while he had been “under a notion that I was in a bipartisan position and that we all had the common goal that our city and our constituents could have … to put it frankly, that’s not the case.”

He said that he has been the “sole focus of character assassination each and every week with multiple news stories” that defame his name. The attacks, he said, now involve his family, causing him to fear for their safety.

“I was sworn in, and I was met with hostility and judgment,” Ortiz said.

He said his resignation was effective Tuesday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

CaliforniaOrange County
Leila Miller

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

