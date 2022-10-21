Around Town: ‘Nights of 1,000 Lights’ to return to Sherman Library & Gardens in December

Tickets go on sale Monday for this year’s “Nights of 1,000 Lights” event at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar. The 11-night show will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 9, 10, 11 and from Dec. 15 through 22. Organizers say it is sure to be a sold-out event, so early ticket purchase is suggested.

The theme for this year’s holiday extravaganza is “Hooray for Hollywood.” Visitors will arrive to a red carpet beneath a glistening light tunnel that will lead to to “Moulin Rouge,” a Parisian dance hall in the Tea Garden featuring can-can dancers and French cabaret singers.

A classic 1938 Packard 120 convertible sedan will add to the glamour, compliments of Packards International Motor Car Club. Santa will be on the scene, the Garden Shop will be filled with gift ideas, and visitors will be able to create s’mores at the fire pit.

Tickets are $25 for members, $35 for nonmembers. Children 3 and under are admitted at no charge.

For more information and tickets, visit thesherman.org or call (949) 673-2261. Sherman Library & Gardens is located at 2647 E. Coast Hwy.

Newport Beach Civic Center hosts Art in the Park Saturday

The Newport Beach Arts Foundation will hold Art in the Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The event will be held at the Newport Beach Civic Center and feature more than 130 Southern California artists.

Artists will display and sell their paintings, jewelry, woodwork, wearable art, ceramics, photography, sculpture, mixed media pieces and stationery.

There will also be free art activities for children provided by the Chuck Jones Center for Creativity.

Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit newportbeachartsfoundation.org.

Ocasio-Cortez to address young voters at UCI Sunday

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) will be at UC Irvine this Sunday, Oct. 23, to speak to young voters about their role in the midterm elections coming up in November.

The rally will be held at the university’s flag poles at 10:30 a.m. and is hosted by the Sunrise Movement Orange County, the Orange County Young Democrats, Planned Parenthood Generation Action UC Irvine, the UC Student Workers Union and College Democrats at UCI.

‘Love Among the Ruins’ at Laguna Playhouse

A production of “Love Among the Ruins” is set to hit the stage at Laguna Playhouse, with opening night scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m.

Starring JoBeth Williams and Peter Strauss, the play will run through Sunday, Nov. 13.

Admission prices range from $50 to $75. To purchase tickets, visit lagunaplayhouse.com, or call (949) 497-2787. The venue is no longer requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or testing to attend a performance.

Holiday Home Tour tickets are on sale now

Tickets sales have started for the Rossmoor Woman’s Club’s Holiday Home Tour, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.

This year, the tour showcases five recently remodeled homes, ranging from a 6,000-square-foot, two-story in Rossmoor to a compact, 1,900-square-foot rancher in the Highlands. Most will be decorated for the holiday season.

Ticket-holders are also invited to a tea room in the garden behind Flags With a Flair at the Arbor Village restaurant and shopping complex, 10651 Los Alamitos Blvd. There they will find complimentary cookies and coffee in addition to a raffle for prize baskets. Parking will be available in the Southland Credit Union and Fairfield by Marriott Hotel lots.

All net proceeds from this event go to fund college scholarships for Los Alamitos High School students and to support local charities. To purchase tickets online visit rossmoorwomansclub.com.

Girls Inc O.C. announces grant from Boeing

Girls Inc. of Orange County, the Santa Ana-based affiliate of the national nonprofit on Thursday announced a $100,000 grant awarded from the Boeing Co.

The grant will directly fund specialized STEM and Social, Emotional (SEL) instruction through the SMART Girls initiative, which helps at-risk middle school and early teen girls develop enthusiasm and skills in the areas of science, math and relevant technology.

“Studies show that girls become interested in STEM subjects around age 11 but quickly lose interest by age 15,” Lucy Santana, chief executive officer of the organization stated in a news release announcing the yearlong grant. “Our community needs the unique strengths and perspectives that young women possess, particularly in STEM fields where workers play an important role in developing innovative solutions to the world’s problems. Boeing understands that we have to give all girls the opportunity to get excited about STEM fields.”

