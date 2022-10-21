Todd Voulemenous joins Huntington Beach High as assistant principal

Huntington Beach High School added to its administration team this week, as the school welcomed aboard Todd Voulemenous as a new assistant principal.

Voulemenous’ hiring was announced by Huntington Beach Union High School District officials on Tuesday. He arrives on campus with 22 years of experience in education that have seen him work at the elementary, middle and high school levels.

“I cannot express how excited I am to be working at Huntington Beach High School,” Voulemenous said in a statement. “The staff and the administrative team are incredible and have made me feel like family right from the beginning. I am looking forward to getting to know the whole school community and having a great year and career as an Oiler.”

In his new position, Voulemenous will concentrate on academic support and wellness issues for students and staff.

Voulemenous, who holds master’s degrees in education technology and educational leadership, as well as a bachelor’s degree in business administration, was an air traffic controller while serving in the U.S. Navy.

Huntington Beach adds an administrator who has received recognition as a national trainer for incoming teachers in the subjects of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEAM) in the western United States.

Voulemenous was the director of technology at Servite High School. At Yorba Middle School in Orange, he helped build a pair of STEAM labs. During his time at McPherson Magnet School in Orange, he was named Site Leader of the Year by the Orange County branch of Computer Using Educators (CUE).

“What a find in Todd,” Huntington Beach principal Daniel Morris said in a news release announcing Voulemenous’ hiring. “He is an experienced educational leader with a strong background in education and the private sector. He is a proven, kid-centered administrator and will fit in nicely with our student achievement and wellness campus goals. We look forward to him wearing the Orange and Black.”

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.