Vanguard University breaks ground on Freed Center

Earlier this year, Vanguard University said goodbye to its gymnasium of 80 years, known as “the Pit.”

Students, faculty and administration gathered Tuesday afternoon to celebrate what will come next.

Vanguard broke ground on the Freed Center for Leadership and Service, a 60,000-plus square foot athletic and academic hub set to be built in the heart of campus.

Evelyn Freed, center bottom, poses for a photo with over 400 student-athletes and campus administrators, including Vanguard President Michael Beals, prior to the groundbreaking ceremony for Vanguard University’s new Freed Center for Leadership and Service on Tuesday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Construction on the three-story building, the latest in the campus’ 30-year master plan, is set to be completed in 2024.

The new Freed Center, located adjacent to the Waugh Student Center, will feature a gymnasium that seats approximately 2,000 people and include men’s and women’s locker rooms, athletic training rooms and offices. It will also have more than 10 technology-equipped workstations and conference rooms, among other opportunities for peer mentorship and meetings.

The construction was made possible by the Freeds, a local philanthropic family who donated a $10-million gift in March. As a result, Vanguard was able to reach its funding goal of $15 million earlier than planned.

Mason Fernandez, left, Angela Carlson-Davis, A.J. Pujols, Evelyn Freed, Vanguard President Michael Beals, Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens and Doug Green, right, pose for photos during the groundbreaking ceremony for Vanguard University’s new Freed Center for Leadership and Service on Tuesday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Fundraising efforts will continue through the construction of the facility.

“As a Christian family who believes in the mission of Vanguard University, we are proud to give the lead gift to help launch this state-of-the-art facility,” Evelyn Freed said in a statement. “We are thrilled to see the Freed Center for Leadership and Service now being built, as it will be a dynamic space for all students. Located at the heart of the campus, students will gather, learn, and acquire life skills in this building for many decades to come. It is a joy to be part of Vanguard’s journey over the past century to educate, equip and give God’s vision to the next generation of Christian leaders and servants.”

Samson the Lion cheers Evelyn Freed prior to the groundbreaking ceremony for Vanguard University’s new Freed Center. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)