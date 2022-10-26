Katie Crisman said it was her first pageant.

She did not let any nerves get to her. Crisman, 19, has the honor of representing her hometown in the upcoming year.

She was named Miss Huntington Beach for 2023 in a pageant Saturday, sponsored by the nonprofit Sand Dollars of Huntington Beach.

“It was definitely an experience I’ve never had before, going through the process,” she said in a phone interview. “It was a really cool opportunity to meet all of these girls and make all new friends. I’m super-excited for this year, and super-honored to receive the title of Miss Huntington Beach.”

Crisman will be Surf City’s 110th queen. Her court includes Princesses Roslyn Brown-Bilyeu, 18, and Coral Gangitano, 24. The three young women will receive scholarships to further their education upon the completion of their reign.

The pageant Saturday was held at Huntington Beach Central Library Theatre, where five judges critiqued nine candidates’ poise, grace and public speaking. Contestants, who could range in age from 18 through 25, also shared their involvement with causes and community service groups.

Crisman and her court will attend and represent Huntington Beach at various functions throughout the year, starting with events like the Christmas parade and the Surf City Splash on New Year’s Day.

The new Miss Huntington Beach is a third-generation local, and the granddaughter of Assistance League of Huntington Beach member Linda Crisman.

Katie Crisman is Miss Huntington Beach for 2023. (Courtesy of Love Lee Ghione)

“Growing up in Huntington Beach, I was always hanging out down on Main Street, and I believe it was the Christmas tree lighting,” she said. “I must have been 10 years old, and I remember seeing Miss Huntington Beach and thinking how cool that was. I never afterwards thought that would be something I’d have the opportunity to do, but I do vividly remember that moment and thinking, ‘That’s so cool and special to Huntington Beach.’ I never thought I would have this opportunity, but it was definitely on my radar.”

Crisman graduated summa cum laude from Huntington Beach High School and was captain of the varsity cheer team for three years. She is currently studying at San Diego State University, pursuing a double major in political science and French studies with a minor in history.

Brown-Bilyeu is a senior at Huntington Beach High on target to graduate magna cum laude. She is a third-year council member of Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts, where she is a principal ballerina also studying and performing in dance, broadcast media, choreography and videography. She plans to study broadcast journalism and international relations at Syracuse University.

Gangitano is a Cal State Long Beach graduate who now teaches math at Marina High School. She plans to return to college next year for a master’s degree and was voted “Miss Spirit of Huntington Beach” by her peers.

“We had nine contestants, and any one of them could have won and I’d have felt happy,” said Love Lee Ghione, Sand Dollars vice president of marketing and management. “I feel any one of them would have represented Huntington Beach exceptionally well. I was so impressed and overwhelmed with all of their successes already at such a young age.”