Balboa Bay Resort celebrates its first Howl-o-Ween

It was a dog’s day to play at the A+O Restaurant | Bar at the Balboa Bay Resort’s first Howl-o-Ween.

The event, which took place on Halloween, was the first of its kind at the resort, though the facility’s director of marketing, Francine Slosser, said the resort has held Halloween events before but not to the same scale. The restaurant provided a special menu for dogs all day and any dog brought in a costume was treated to a “wag bag,” which contained a number of toys, treats and food.

Additionally, the resort provided a photo station it called “Paws and Repeat.” Those who uploaded photos of their pets at Howl-o-Ween on Instagram and tagged the resort in it were entered into an online raffle for a gift certificate for A+O. Winners will be announced later this month.

Chloe Chung of Beverly Hills is “Big Bad Wolf” to MisTricks as “Little Red Riding Hood,” the costume of her rescue mix of six breeds during Balboa Bay Resort’s Howl-o-Ween event Monday night. (Susan Hoffman)

“We thought since we launched our pampered pooch package [in June] and increased the size of pets allowed at the resort that we would do something to celebrate all of that and Halloween,” Slosser said. “We’re very pet-friendly here. There’s a lot of outdoor seating and [Howl-o-Ween] is a nice and kind of casual event. Stop by whenever during the day, take a photo, grab a wag bag, grab something for you and then something off the pampered pooch menu and make a day of it.”

Slosser said a portion of the proceeds from Monday‘s dog menu went to benefit Lovebugs Rescue in Corona del Mar, a foster-based animal rescue that began in 2010.

Three-year-old golden retriever Stella jumps to “retrieve” a treat from pet parent Caitlin Corbin of Long Beach during the Balboa Bay Resort’s Howl-o-Ween on Monday night. (Susan Hoffman)

“If you’re not out trick or treating with your children, ... I think it’s a nice option for people who aren’t trick or treating or don’t care to stay home and pass out candy,” Slosser said.

Meanwhile, a time-honored tradition continued on in Laguna Beach — the Oak Street Halloween costume parade and candy walk. Residents made their way down Oak and Brooks streets on Monday night, donning costumes as they trick or treated at houses decked out in the nines for the holiday.

The event returned last year after being canceled in 2020.

A mechanical clown and his sidekick, the steampunk crow, hand out candy at a home during the Oak Street Halloween and costume parade candy walk in Laguna Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

